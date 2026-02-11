IFCO February 2026: Confirms Istanbul’s Position as a Strategic Hub for International Fashion Business

The ninth edition of IFCO – Istanbul Fashion Connection once again demonstrated the strength, diversity, and international relevance of the Turkish apparel industry. With around 450 exhibitors across six halls, the fair welcomed 29,746 professional visitors from over 134 countries, underlining its role as one of the most important international fashion business platforms connecting design, production, and trade. The trade visitors origined from countries such as Algeria, France, Germany, Kazakistan, Kirgizistan, Lebanon, Russia, Saudia Arabia, Soutch Africa, Spain, the UK, the USA, and the United Arab Emirates at the Istanbul Expo Centre.

A Platform with Strategic Impact

With its strong international participation, segment depth, and measurable business outcomes, IFCO once again confirmed its position as one of the leading international fashion and ordering fairs. By bringing together design excellence, industrial capability, and global market access, IFCO continues to play a key role in shaping Istanbul’s position as a strategic hub for the future of international fashion trade.

“IFCO demonstrates that Türkiye’s apparel industry is ready for the future— resilient, design-driven, and strategically positioned to deliver sustainable value to global markets, even in challenging times.” Mustafa Gültepe, President of TİM, Chairman of the Board of Directors of İHKİB

Covering all key segments of the industry – from womenswear, menswear, and kidswear to eveningwear, lingerie, denim, shoes, accessories, and homewear – IFCO February 2026 delivered strong international participation and a clearly business-driven profile. Exhibitors across all segments reported high- quality visitor traffic, concrete buyer interest, and productive order discussions, confirming IFCO’s growing relevance as a sourcing and networking platform in a challenging global market environment.

“The global apparel industry is undergoing a period of transformation shaped by evolving market dynamics and changing demand patterns. Within this landscape, the Turkish apparel industry stands out with its strong design capabilities and solid production infrastructure. Well positioned to respond to these dynamics, the industry continues to move forward with confidence and adaptability. IFCO reflects this strength by bringing together creativity, production expertise, and international business—demonstrating that the Turkish apparel industry is not only adapting to current conditions, but actively shaping its future.” Mustafa Paşahan, President IFCO, Vice Chairman of İHKİB

Market Context: Resilience and International Competitiveness

Despite ongoing global economic and geopolitical challenges, the Turkish apparel industry once again demonstrated its resilience and strategic importance in 2025. Türkiye’s apparel and textile exports reached USD 26.2 billion, with apparel accounting for USD 16.8 billion and remaining the country’s fourth-largest export sector. Amid a year-on-year decline, Türkiye maintained its position as the world’s seventh-largest apparel exporter and the EU’s third-largest supplier, with 60.6% of apparel exports directed to the European market.

This structural strength was clearly reflected across IFCO’s core segments. Womenswear, formed the backbone of IFCO’s main halls as well as the Brands Area alongside menswear presence. Fashionist, IFCO’s dedicated platform for eveningwear and occasionwear, aligned with Türkiye’s well- established performance in high-value, design-driven categories supported by

craftsmanship and short lead times. IFCO Kids directly mirrored Türkiye’s growing international reputation in babywear and childrenwear, driven by demand for functional, sustainable, and quality-focused collections. The debut of Linexpo responded to Türkiye’s strong positioning in intimate apparel, hosiery, and related segments, reinforcing the country’s role among leading global suppliers in these categories.

With key European markets at the core alongside demand from America and the Middle East, the buyer structure at IFCO closely reflected Türkiye’s real export geography. Supported by a large and experienced manufacturing workforce, IFCO once again translated Türkiye’s industrial scale, segment diversity, and export competitiveness into a market-oriented, results-driven international business platform.

Design, Brands, and Segment Strength

The Core Istanbul once again stood out as the creative centerpiece of the fair, presenting a curated selection of 22 leading Turkish designers. Established and internationally recognised names such as Özlem Süer, Mehtap Elaidi, Emre Erdemoğlu, and Ceren Ocak, alongside emerging talents, showcased collections that combined creative vision with commercial relevance.

Fashion becomes here an immersive experience. In an installation designed to resemble a shimmering ice surface, the curated designers present their collections through AI-generated environments set in ice and snow. Each digital scene features a model wearing the individual designer’s look, staged within a frozen, almost surreal landscape. By merging fashion, technology, and storytelling, the installation creates a powerful visual narrative that draws attention to climate change and invites reflection on the future of design, resources, and responsibility. The concept was widely perceived as a strong statement for Turkish design on the international stage.

The Brands Area highlighted the export strength and international positioning of leading Turkish labels including İpekyol, Herr Widma, Jakamen, Jimmy Key, Kiğılı, NCS, Naramaxx, Panço, Ruba, and Twist, which reported positive feedback from European, Middle Eastern, and CIS markets.

Fashionist reaffirmed its role as a signature platform for eveningwear, bridal, and occasionwear. Brands such as Carmen, Serabella, Maxra Govana, Lacrima, and Doridorca underlined the high level of craftsmanship and design diversity that continues to drive international demand for Turkish occasionwear.

IFCO Kids further strengthened its profile as a dedicated platform for children’s and babywear. Brands including Incity, Katamino, Loco Loco Kids, and Escabel Kids reported strong interest from international buyers, particularly for collections focusing on sustainability, natural materials, and functional design. Making its debut under the IFCO umbrella, Linexpo successfully established itself as a focused sourcing platform for lingerie, hosiery, swimwear, seamless technologies, loungewear, and accessories. Exhibitors including Monomisse, Elsima, Anıl, and Artış Collection benefited from targeted buyer attention, confirming Türkiye’s strong position in this segment.

International Buyers and Business Outcomes

With a clear B2B orientation, IFCO February 2026 attracted international buyers, retailers, department stores, online platforms, and distributors from Europe, North America, the Middle East, and other key markets. Companies from the UK such as Perry Ellis Europe, Paul Smith, Williams Group, Attrallah Group (SSENSE), Moss Bross Group; from France such as Tara Jarmon, Maison Labiche; from the USA such as MGM Hosiery LLC, Women’s Clothing Wholesale (Heydari), Decolleté Label LLC, Strait Down Enterprise; WAFI and Namshi from UAE, Rubaiyat from Saudi Arabia; Parasuco Jeans and Profade Apparel from Canada, MSCH Copenhagen from Denmark, Nakdcom One World from Sweden, or Scalpers Fashion from Spain were among the registered buyers engaging in sourcing discussions.

A structured B2B meeting programme facilitated targeted matchmaking across key product segments. Many exhibitors reported that meetings went beyond initial contacts, leading to concrete follow-ups, sample requests, and order negotiations, underlining IFCO’s role as a results-driven business platform.

Trends, Knowledge, and Added Value

The supporting programme once again added significant value to the exhibition. In cooperation with the Istanbul Fashion Academy (IMA), the seminar and trend programme provided forward-looking insights into Spring/Summer 2027/28, sustainable growth strategies, digital transformation, and the application of artificial intelligence in the fashion industry.

The seminar program at IFCO underlined the fair’s role as a knowledge- driven business platform for the global fashion industry. Across three days, industry experts, designers, academics, and decision-makers addressed key topics shaping the future of fashion—from Spring/Summer 2027 macro trends, colors, and key items to cultural heritage–driven design approaches, sustainability and alternative models to fast consumption, and the end-to-end digital transformation of the fashion value chain through artificial intelligence. Further sessions focused on innovation in ready-to-wear production, access to export financing, and the strategic challenges of international markets. By combining creative insight with economic, technological, and sustainability perspectives, the seminar program offered international trade visitors concrete orientation, forward-looking analysis, and practical impulses for navigating an increasingly complex global fashion ecosystem.

The E2B Program (Experts to Business), a new format at IFCO, provided a comprehensive, practice-oriented seminar agenda focused on the key drivers of international fashion trade. Across four days, industry leaders, public-sector representatives, and digital experts addressed topics ranging from export financing and incentive mechanisms to B2B marketing, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation. Keynotes and panel discussions explored global trade trends, e-export scaling, customer experience, and growth strategies in international markets, while highlighting concrete use cases from e-commerce, logistics, and textile production. By combining strategic insights with operational know-how, the program provided exhibitors and visitors with actionable guidance to strengthen competitiveness, accelerate digital capabilities, and expand their global business networks.

The IMA (İstanbul Moda Akademisi) Trend Area presents RESONATE (AW 27–28) as a curated space for reflection and recalibration. Translating the season’s focus on balance, clarity, and conscious design into a tangible experience, the Trend Area highlights calm color stories, tactile materials, and refined forms that respond to today’s accelerated world. Rather than loud statements, it showcases fashion as a thoughtful, functional system— supporting long-term value, emotional stability, and a more sustainable approach to design.

At IFCO Fashion Talks, on three days a series of in-depth conversations brought creative minds to the forefront. Each day featured seven designers in moderated interviews that went beyond surface trends, exploring heritage, personal narratives, and insights into creative processes. The format encouraged storytelling that revealed how tradition and innovation intersect in contemporary fashion, with engaging discussions that offered audiences authentic perspectives on design philosophy and industry challenges. The sessions were guided by Benedetta Rossi Albini, an experienced fashion, interior, and culture journalist, communication consultant and storyteller with a long editorial background in leading international publications and collaborations with luxury maisons.

The IFCO Fashion Shows took place over two dynamic days, presenting a curated selection of collections from brands such as Alissa, Carmen, De White’s, Maxra Govanna, Puane, that showcased both established and emerging design voices. Each runway segment offered a compelling blend of creative vision and technical mastery, reflecting the diversity of contemporary fashion and its evolving narratives. The shows were designed to highlight not only seasonal aesthetics but also the stories behind the garments—honoring craftsmanship, cultural influences, and individual expression. With atmospheric staging and a thoughtful progression of looks, the IFCO runways provided engaging momentum for buyers, press, and fashion professionals in attendance.

The momentum, partnerships, and insights generated at IFCO in February 2026 will continue to shape international business beyond the fair dates— setting the stage for the next edition as a continued point of reference for global fashion trade.