IHKIB launches new trade show format: Istanbul Fashion Connection from February 9-12, 2022

300 companies and brands present a wide range of products from womenswear, menswear, denim, kidswear, leather and fur to lingerie, hosiery, bridal and eveningwear on 30,000 sqm at the Istanbul Expo Center

Focus on nearshoring to solve supply chain issues

Turkey among top 3 most interesting sourcing locations for the first time

Istanbul Fashion Connection celebrates its premiere. From February 9-12, 2022, 300 companies and brands will present themselves on 30,000 sqm at the Istanbul Expo Center.

With Istanbul Fashion Connection, the Istanbul Apparel Exporter's Association (IHKIB), global player among export associations and representative of the Turkish apparel and textile industry, launches a new platform for the international fashion industry. The entire range of the apparel industry will be presented under one roof: Womenswear, menswear, kidswear, denim, leather and fur. Shows-in-show with the product areas lingerie and hosiery and with bridal and evening wear complete the offer.

As a biannual event - the next date is August 24-26, 2022 - Istanbul Fashion Connection offers an overview of the concentrated strength of Turkish design, production quality and service offerings in the fashion industry.

In the fashion hotspot Istanbul, designers, brands, design studios, agents, producers and representatives of all retail channels meet to expand their portfolio and develop new business areas. Turkey as a production location and its high-quality producers meet the demands of the European fashion industry and trade and are considered a strong argument for cooperation. At the same time, Turkish design and fashion have seen an immense image boost in the European market in recent decades.

More and more European fashion brands are restructuring their production and looking for production locations to enable short-term deliveries and to make themselves independent of logistically problematic production sites. One of the biggest challenges for industry and trade in the fashion industry currently are non-functioning supply chains, with enormous consequences for the fashion industry. Supply disruptions are becoming the biggest cost driver, as a recent McKinsey study shows.

Nearshoring takes a key function, speed and flexibility in procurement are central competitive factors. Over 70% of the sourcing managers surveyed plan to increase their purchasing from nearbycountries by 2025. Turkey belongs to one of the most interesting procurement locations, for the first time it is listed in the top 3 countries.

Turkey has long been a highly interesting sourcing market for the European fashion industry, with low prices, good quality products, reliable suppliers and short delivery times. The country is strategically located between Europe and Asia, it is just 2,200 kilometers from Istanbul to Berlin and Turkey is a member of the EU Customs Union.

Istanbul Fashion Connection takes place under 2G rules and adherence to strict hygiene measures.

Topics such as digital transformation, smart clothing, technical textiles and sustainability are the focus of seminars and workshops at Istanbul Fashion Connection. Trend zones and fashion shows provide information on current trends. For visitors, IHKIB offers an attractive invitation program including accommodation and transfers.

NEXT DATES: Istanbul Fashion Connection February, 9-11, 2022 Istanbul Fashion Connection August, 24-26, 2022