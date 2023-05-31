Industry Veteran Tom Glaser as keynote speaker at 38th World Fashion Convention this October 2023 in Philadelphia

The International Apparel Federation (IAF) and the Sewn Products Equipment & Suppliers of the Americas (SPESA) are excited to announce today that Mr. Tom Glaser will join as a keynote speaker at the upcoming 38th World Fashion Convention being held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 22-25, 2023.

Mr. Glaser brings to the table decades of industry insight and expertise. His career began at Phillips-Van Heusen (PVH), where he held sales and sourcing management positions within the company's North America and Asia divisions. He would later serve as Vice President of Sourcing and Operations for various brands of PVH. Most recently, Mr. Glaser held the role of Chief Operations Officer of Tapestry, Inc., a leading New York-based house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands including Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman.

The majority of Mr. Glaser’s career was spent at VF Corporation, one of the world’s largest apparel, footwear, and accessories companies. He joined VF in 2001 as Managing Director, VF Asia Ltd Sourcing in Hong Kong, where he played a key role in further diversifying and expanding VF's global sourcing network in support of the company's growing portfolio of brands. In 2006, Mr. Glaser was named President, Supply Chain, Europe/Asia. In 2010, he was promoted to Vice President, Global Operations, a role that he held until being appointed to his most recent position as President, Supply Chain, in January 2012 where he was responsible for the oversight of all of the company’s global manufacturing, sourcing, and operations.

“This is the first time the World Fashion Convention has been held in the U.S. in more than twenty years,” said Ed Gribbin, SPESA Chairman and IAF Treasurer. “Having someone like Tom Glaser join as one of the event’s keynote speakers is a great way to showcase where the industry has been and where the industry is heading here in the Americas, and also abroad. He is a notable veteran of the industry who understands end-to-end supply chains in the U.S., Asia, and Europe, and is the perfect person to kick off the Convention with insights from his decades-long career.”

The theme of the 38th World Fashion Convention is “Our Industry in Transition: Building Stronger, Smarter and More Sustainable Supply Chains.” This event will bring together leaders from across the global apparel supply chain, including U.S., Canadian, and European brands; (Latin) American, European, African, and Asian manufacturers; as well as solution and technology providers, educators, and policymakers. Many of the Convention’s expected guests are company owners and leaders of industry associations. All attendees will have the opportunity to network, learn, and engage in valuable collaboration designed to address some of the industry’s most pressing challenges and opportunities.

The Convention will take place at the historic Bellevue Hotel, an Unbound Collection by Hyatt property, that sits on Broad Street in the city center of Philadelphia. Early bird registration for the Convention is currently open. The SPESA and IAF member early bird registration rate is $545. The non-member registration rate is $895. The early bird registration deadline is Friday, July 21, at which point rates will increase by $100 per registration. Registration for both members and non-members includes all education, plus networking events on the evenings of October 23 and 24. A spouse rate of $195 is also available, which includes access to both networking events on the evenings of October 23 and 24. Additional activities include the highly-anticipated IAF Golf Tournament on October 22 and a Study Tour on October 25.

Read more about the event here.