INNATEX 57 discusses the need for strategic development

Brands and retailers alike agree: the demands and expectations towards the fashion trade are ever more complex. That was evident at INNATEX 57 January 17-19, 2026. The international trade fair for sustainable textiles welcomed a slightly higher number of visitors compared to previous years. And there was talk of a return of optimism.

At the same time, the situation remains complicated. This holds true for all product segments and there is no change in sight. All the more reason to continue to scrutinize communication and processes in the interests of strategic development.

Cooperation as a leveraging tool in shaping the future

”Resiliency has to do with how well one responds to transformation“, claims Jonathan Radetz, designer and founder of halt.clothing. Radetz, a new cooperating partner for INNATEX, developed and curated Evolution Stage, premiered at INNATEX 57. This space brings together varying perspectives on product presentation and strategic alignment. “

Sustainable fashion must emancipate itself from the mechanisms that define fast fashion. “ Radetz continues. „Businesses have only a brief moment to convince a consumer to buy. If however industry players work together, as they do at INNATEX, this can ideally lead to the exploration of unprecedented avenues. Evolution Stage aims to be a space for new insights, new developments and methods that make a real difference”.

Evolution Stage initiator Jonathan Radetz and team member Clara Maldener. Credits: INNATEX Scope Marketing

Longterm resource investment makes the difference

To establish oneself in a dynamic market and offer decisive impulses, an ongoing investment of resources feeding into continuous development is essential. Sustainable fashion brands are uniquely positioned to benefit from developing systematic and selective relationships.

The supporting discussion program showed the depth of turmoil in the fashion trade, but also where specific levers lie, beginning with AI-supported sales applications, new design processes beyond short-lived trends to longevity as a strategic success factor. Topics also included how retailers can respond to changing consumer expectations and the significance of clear brand profiles.

“Ongoing success and a proactive role in shaping change requires the courage to think long-term paired with continuous development. Acting with an eye to the future and remaining open to critical exchange establishes a basis for future growth.“, states Markus Schelkle, head of sales outdoor sports for VAUDE. “Important, if not decisive, is a clear definition of your own goals to really know the actions and consequences they require.“

Credits: INNATEX Scope Marketing

Multi-Purpose-Styles are positively received

From the perspective of product segments, narrowly focused garments such as evening wear, business suits or lounge wear have lost consumer favor. This development was confirmed by Franziska von Becker of h+p hachmeister + partner partner, who shared her expertise on the topic of ‘How sustainability becomes a competitive advantage’ in the new ‘TextilWirtschaft Expert Talk’ format.

There is a demand for styles that are appropriate for varying situations, from every day to business to leisure. Fall/winter 2026/2027 shows a tendency to favor styles that can be combined and layered in many looks. In contrast, strong statements and conspicuous prints respond to a need for self-expression and differentiation. Functional fabrics free of polyester address the continuing trend towards fitness/wellness.

The INNATEX Showroom Bern on February 22 and 23, 2026 will close this order cycle. The next INNATEX is scheduled for July 18-20, 2026.