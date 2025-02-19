International event MIPEL, dedicated to leather goods and accessories, is ready to start

From Sunday 23rd to Tuesday 25th February 2025 the 127th edition of MIPEL returns, at the Fiera Milano-Rho exhibition area, in Halls 1 and 3. The event will be held concurrently, or partially overlapping, with the other important Milanese events in the fashion sector: Micam Milano and TheOne Milano by Micam Milano (23-25 February), Milano Fashion&Jewels (22-25 February) and Lineapelle (25-27 February)

Promoted and organised by Assopellettieri with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI) and the ITA-Italian Trade Agency, and with the patronage of the Municipality of Milan, the event is ready to give space and visibility to the FW2025-2026 proposals of over 200 brands, including both Italian and international historical names and emerging realities, including the interesting returns of well-known brands such as Biasia, Bonfanti, Caterina Lucchi, Gabs, Titan and Travelite. The collections of the companies of Made in Italy excellence and the latest trends in the world of leather goods will be the undisputed stars of the event, which stands as a global showcase of the sector for buyers from all over the world. With the intention of further supporting the event and increasing the business opportunities of the companies present, MIPEL will benefit, also for this edition and thanks to the support of ITA, from the international buyer incoming project: 27 selected professional operators from 11 countries will visit the event thanks to this initiative.

There are many new features both in terms of content and in terms of collaborations and activities aimed at creating value for the operators attending the exhibition.

MIPEL Factory: Where Tradition Meets Innovation in Leather Goods

First and foremost, the special area in Hall 3: "MIPEL Factory": a space dedicated to the reconstruction of an authentic leather goods production workshop where the public will be able to observe up close some of the stages in the process of making a small leather goods item and then receive it as a gift with the personalisation of their initials. The protagonists will be state-of-the-art machinery, equipped with automatic vision and artificial intelligence systems, capable of recognising objects and autonomously programming work paths. The project, realised in collaboration with the Arsutoria school, aims to enhance the manufacturing know-how of the sector, highlighting the evolution of production techniques and the increasingly central role of technology in preserving and enhancing Italian craftsmanship excellence.

A special area, therefore, where craftsmanship meets innovation, but also a place for socialising, enriched by networking and entertainment moments with deejay sets where visitors can enjoy popcorn and cocktails in cans customised in collaboration with Linea Daria, the creative studio that has made irreverent communication its trademark.

Credits: Mipel

Alongside the valorisation of the unique savoir-faire of the leather goods supply chain, a special focus will be dedicated to the promotion of the event and the exhibitors' collections through the collaborations activated with two content creators from the world of fashion: Federico Galli (@federicogalli___), an expert storyteller in narrating brands, boutiques and showrooms, and Simona Bertolotto, alias @sissiottostyle, a point of reference for both end consumers and international buyers. In addition to promoting the event and a selection of participating brands, both will also visit the event several days before it begins, offering their followers style tips and exclusive insights into the collections present. In particular, @sissiottostyle will actively involve its buyer followers, accompanying them on their visit to the fair and advising them on their purchases.

Digital Expansion and Global Networking Opportunitie

Moreover, starting from this edition, and for the next four, VIAMADEINITALY will be the event's official digital partner, with the aim of supporting exhibiting companies in their digitalisation journey. Through its online platform, which connects over 24,000 international buyers with high quality Italian manufacturers, VIAMADEINITALY will provide cutting-edge digital tools to expand the business opportunities of the italian brands attending the event. MIPEL will thus enrich the trade fair experience by integrating the physical format with an interactive digital showcase, active even after the event, where each italian exhibitor will have a dedicated page. Each brand will be able to present its product catalogue, share key information and benefit from direct contact with buyers, thus creating new networking opportunities.

Credits: Mipel

Credits: Mipel

There are many novelties, but also many confirmations, starting with the Trend Area in Hall 3, the iconic space that will offer an overview of bags and accessories representing the key trends in the leather goods sector for Fall-Winter 2025-26. This will be followed by 'The Italian Startup Project', realised in collaboration with ITA and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI). The initiative showcases a selection of promising young Italian brands that have distinguished themselves for their original creative idea, research and desire to create something in line with market demands.

A Global Platform for Emerging Talent and Market Expansion

Also back is Showcase, the exclusive area dedicated to a selection of fashion and design brands that stand out for innovation, creativity and constant research into the use materials, shapes and production and processing techniques. Also confirmed for this edition are the innovative live shopping sessions aimed at the global market. The new e-commerce trend that is becoming increasingly popular in Asian countries will see international live streamers from Taiwan and Singapore operating from dedicated stations within the fair. The creators will present and sell live, on their own social channels, a selection of products of the companies present at the fair, thus offering exhibitors a unique opportunity for visibility, as well as business, in strategic markets.

Finally, a glimpse of the world, with the new section dedicated to business proposals 'The Eastern Edge' in Hall 3, which will welcome companies from emerging markets such as India and Pakistan.

"We open this edition of MIPEL with a lot of commitment and determination to face the challenges of the international market with many initiatives and activities in different areas. We are close to companies to support them in their digital transformation and internationalisation processes. For this reason, we like to say that MIPEL is a unique fair, able to offer a 'Tailor Made' path to its exhibitors. The exhibition, today more than ever, represents for buyers and companies a great business opportunity and an 'agora' where global operators, observers and players converge. An essential moment for networking and updating,' says Claudia Sequi, President of MIPEL and ASSOPELLETTIERI.