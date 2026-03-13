ISPO moves to Amsterdam: new era for world's largest sports industry event

The international sports industry is on the cusp of a new chapter. ISPO, one of the world's leading platforms for the sports, outdoor and winter sports sector, is relocating to RAI Amsterdam, heralding a new era for the event.

From November 3 to 5, 2026, ISPO in Amsterdam will welcome more than 50,000 professionals from the international sports industry. Brands, retailers, manufacturers, suppliers and innovators from around the world will gather to shape the future of sport and outdoor.

The new venue, RAI Amsterdam, offers an internationally connected and sustainable event space specifically designed for next-generation events. With excellent accessibility and strong sustainability ambitions, the location provides the perfect foundation for the next phase of ISPO.

Tickets available soon

Ticket sales will commence shortly. Interested parties can register now to be the first to be notified when sales begin and to take advantage of the best ticket prices.

Why visit ISPO 2026

ISPO 2026 promises a renewed and enhanced trade fair experience, including:

A world-class venue with excellent international connections and strong sustainability credentials

Significant investments in buyer connections, including a fully hosted buyer programme and curated one-to-one meetings via a new industry app

Premium content, including the ISPO Leaders Summit, four theatres on the trade fair floor and new interactive formats

Impact and social engagement, with an investment of one million euros via the ISPO Impact Foundation for global grassroots and non-profit initiatives

Entire sports and outdoor industry under one roof

Visitors can expect the full spectrum of the international sports and outdoor sector. From established brands to emerging innovators, product categories will range from running, hiking, cycling, climbing and camping to winter sports and emerging tech.

ISPO 2026 offers a unique venue where inspiration, innovation and business opportunities converge.

The sports industry is changing rapidly. ISPO invites professionals to be part of the next chapter, rather than standing on the sidelines.

ABOUT ISPO Read more about ISPO on the event page