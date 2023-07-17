JATC SS24 Inaugural Show in London Highlights Fresh Brands and Effortless Accessibility

JATC SS24 day 1 saw the show’s debut in Wapping’s Tobacco Dock event space; a series of stunning wood beamed halls with oodles of natural light, all connected with an outdoor courtyard housing JATC’s baristas serving up their complimentary delectable treats for everyone to savour throughout the day.

Great first day at JATC, liked the new venue, nice to be in a tradeshow with so much natural light. Met a good mix of new customers and current customers. Buyers coming from Pure and Scoop said how easy and fast the journey was. Tim Douglas, Bibico

Footflow was in line with last season, with many buyers commenting on how accessible the location was. Buyers from independents and keys alike came out in force and perused the products on show, which included over X40 brands new to JATC which included Mitchell and Ness, Beaumont Organic, Face Junkie, Margaret Dabbs, Great Plains London, Miss Sixty, P448, Mou, Nine West, Scholl, Sloggi, Free People.

We were blown away with how successful our first day has been at JATC. The atmosphere has been so nice and relaxed and we have met a great range people throughout the day. We’ve secured 3 new customers who have all written large orders today so we're excited to see what the next few days bring! Helen, Fika and F.Y.G

Credits: Just Around The Corner

Independents came from across the UK and included Bobby's Beauty (Bournemouth), Hard Edge (Maidenhead), Jago (Tenby & Narbeth), Nood Boutique Ltd (Chorlton), Rosy Penguin (Edinburgh), Seasons (Clitheroe), The Danish Wardrobe Company (Leamington Spa & Cirencester), The Melrose Company (Jersey), Thirty-Three Boutique (Bournemouth), Verandah (Kensal Rise) and keys including Fenwick, Hoopers and Jarrolds

he Tobacco Dock is a beautiful venue, full of light and character. JATC is super well organised with a lot of attention to detail and clearly thinking through the experience for both the buyer and the exhibitors. It’s been great to spend the day talking to colleagues and customers old and new. Hannah Beaumont-Laurencia, Beaumont Organic

Juls Dawson said of the day, “We are so pleased with the reaction to our new venue, both from an aesthetic and fit-for-purpose perspective, but also how accessible it is, particularly on how it is only a simple 40-minute journey on TFL from Kensington. Yesterday was simply a super first day and it is so pleasing as a team when it all fits into place and goes so well for everyone. We thrive off positive feedback from buyers and brands and it makes it all worthwhile.

Loved visiting JATC on Sunday at the new venue in Tobacco Dock. A great opportunity to catch up with new and existing brands in a relaxed environment. Well laid out with good light, free food and drink as a bonus. Picked up a couple of potential new brands. A good days work! Definitely worth checking out. Alison, Nood (Chorlton)

Credits: Just Around The Corner

Our lifestyle and beauty zone saw growth with 90% of the exhibitors new to JATC, showcasing a mix of brands: beauty, jewellery, skincare and wearable accessories. We have our inaugural Pow Wow Session today on Responsibility hosted by industry stalwarts Kathy O’Driscoll and Simon Platts followed by a drop-in session tomorrow in our responsible zone, so it will give everyone a chance hopefully to learn something new on a subject so critical to the future of our industry”

We had a great first day at JATC. Fabulous new venue, such a great atmosphere. We met some lovely new customers and some of our fabulous existing customers. Thank you to the JATC team for making us feel so welcome and part of the show community. Really looking forward to Monday and Tuesday. Jenny, Campo Marzo