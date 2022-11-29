Jodie Turner-Smith to host the Fashion Awards 2022 presented by Diet Coke

The British Fashion Council (BFC) is excited to announce that The Fashion Awards 2022 presented by Diet Coke will be hosted by British and Jamaican activist and actress Jodie Turner-Smith. The event will take place on Monday 5th December 2022, returning to the iconic London venue The Royal Albert Hall.

Turner-Smith is best known for her magnetising breakout role in Queen & Slim (2019) and has received critical acclaim for her iconic performances in After Yang (2021) and Anne Boleyn (2021), the first time a Black actress has portrayed the Tudor queen onscreen. Turner-Smith is currently leading the cast in The Independent, an American political thriller and is also part of the new Star Wars project Acolyte. Renowned for her bold and avant garde red carpet looks, Jodie is recognised to be a figurehead of self-expression and constant reinvention in the fashion industry.

Caroline Rush, Chief Executive British Fashion Council: “We are thrilled to have Jodie host The Fashion Awards presented by Diet Coke this year. Having taken the film industry by storm, her poise, grace and exceptional style has propelled her into the fashion industry, where her ability to evoke joy and communicate her authentic self through her red carpet looks has secured her authority on fashion's global stage.”

The Fashion Awards presented by Diet Coke raises funds for the BFC Foundation (Registered Charity Number: 1185152) which supports the future growth and success of the British fashion industry by focusing on Talent, Education, Grant-Giving and Business Mentoring and aims to improve equality and opportunity so that the fashion industry remains diverse and open to all, helping talented designers at all stages of their career from school level through to becoming a global fashion brand. In the financial year 2021/2022, the BFC remitted over £1.3m in funds to designers and scholars

The generosity and commitment of our partners, suppliers and supporters is more vital than ever. Please help us by acknowledging their support alongside our Principal Partner: Diet Coke; Official Partners: Getty Images, Malfy Gin, Moët & Chandon, Royal Salute and The Londoner for their ongoing support.

