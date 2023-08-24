Join the ReWear Revolution as Sustainable Fashion Week struts across the UK for 2023

Save the Date as Sustainable Fashion Week returns for two weeks this September and October for more workshops, catwalks and inspiring talks on all things preloved. The UK’s original Sustainable Fashion Week (SFW) is hitting the runway for its third year from Monday 25 September to Sunday 8 October with activities planned across the UK and internationally.

It makes its grand return with even more workshops, markets, debates, film screenings and more, to harness the power of all of us to fuel change in the fashion industry. Celebrating everything preloved, secondhand, handed-down, reworked and reworn - the theme for this year’s Edition is ‘The ReWear Revolution’, and invites all those with a passion for fashion (and people and planet) to get involved. SFW will include over 75 unique grassroots activities as part of its Community Programme, each tailor-made to support the ReWear Revolution. Taking part are organisations including the National Trust, BBC Studios, Salisbury Museum, The Fashion Museum and more, to join forces in taking action against the overproduction and overconsumption of clothing.

With more and more of us becoming increasingly aware of what we wear, where it comes from and its social and environmental impact - there’s no surprise that Sustainable Fashion Week continues to grow. This year will see expansion with two-day Hubs located in Plymouth, Manchester, Bradford, London, Cardiff, Frome, Brighton as well as its Bristol headquarters. Even more, SFW has gone international for 2023 with Hubs in the USA, India and Papua New Guinea.

From DIY Natural Dye Workshops with Oxidate Design, Styling, Swapping and Supper with DeFashion Dorset, to workshops that will have fashion lovers liven up their clothes with lino printing with Paige & Wynter and the ultimate Style Lock In by sustainable-stylist Clothemod, SFW is the place to be up spruce up low-impact wardrobes.

With the full schedule of community programmes now live, other dates for diaries include Zero-Waste Pattern Cutting Collection, Clothing Mending Surgery Workshop, Sewing Workshops, Clothes Swaps and more. With a full programme bursting at the seams and spread across the country and even across borders, fashionistas and activists alike can take their pick and book to attend as many workshops and events as they like - leaving them with all the inspiration and skills to join to ReWear Revolution in style.

Credits: Alterations by Olaide at Sustainable Fashion Week

SFW is a trailblazing-trendsetter with it being the first fashion week of its kind. Changing the fashion system one garment at a time, this non-profit organisation is passing the beacon of power over to the customer and providing the skills to rework and rewear. SFW received Awards for All funding from the National Lottery, and with support from Yeo Valley, Discarded Spirits, Broadmead Business Improvement District (BID) and FSC UK, the event will be returning to towns and cities across the UK and beyond between 25th September - 8th October 2023 (with some room for alterations either side…).

Sustainable Fashion Week Founder Amelia Twine, said: “We’re back, bringing communities together to find positive ways of experiencing and interacting with fashion. This year’s bumper edition is going to be packed with so much to inspire and alter outdated fashion habits. We collectively need to help protect our changing climate and proactively create the kind of fashion industry future generations deserve to see.

“At SFW, we see a sustainable fashion system as one that is low impact, based on a culture of exchange and fuelled by collective action. We hope to see new models of fashion emerge, where we swap, share, fix and reuse items to keep garments out of landfill and remain in circulation. We believe in the power of the community in inspiring and leading positive change.”

Over the past three years, the event has seen massive success, with Amelia Twine facilitating and providing invaluable insight into the sustainable fashion movement, as well as bringing together experts and communities to spread their knowledge.

Read more about the event here.