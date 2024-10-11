Join us at 3D Next Lvl 3.0 in November 2024

In a unique collaboration, the International Apparel Federation (IAF), Alvanon Europe, Amsterdam Fashion Institute (AMFI) and Albstadt-Sigmaringen University have joined forces to organize 3D NEXT LVL 3.0 in Amsterdam, one of the major 3D digital industry events on the global calendar. This innovative two-day event, taking place on Thursday November 21st and Friday November 22nd will offer excellent industry networking and real-world insights into product and process innovations in digital product creation (DPC), from sourcing to sales.

Speakers from brands, producers and solution providers such as Adidas, Eurojersey, Hugo Boss, The Fabricant, Otto Bonprix, DMiX, Style 3D, Clo Virtual Fashion and Browzwear will provide a candid overview of the common topics and challenges in DPC as AI, end to end sourcing, digital product development and sales. And each day, special showcases, including Berschka and Tess van Zalinge will spotlight 3D super users and case studies from leading European apparel brands and designers on their 3D journey.

This event is unique in several ways. It brings together many companies that play a leading role in digital product creation. It is not a commercial event, putting content before commerce. And it connects the industry’s leaders with education leaders and a global federation. Added together, these unique elements create an event that not only tells the participant where our industry stands on its 3D journey, 3D Next LVL 3.0 also has the content and the participants to discuss how to jointly accelerate our industry’s transition to digital. As such it is an event that will bring together a broad range of people from the apparel industry that all share a passion for digital.