Key returning brands and new exhibitors line-up for July show

INDX Man, the industry’s national menswear show, has unveiled plans for an exciting summer edition when it returns to Cranmore Park on 14 - 16 July 2024 and online registration is open

Bringing together design trends and market insight, the upcoming 3-day show is set to inspire and delight visiting retailers, who can look forward to exploring an expertly curated exhibitor list featuring over 150 brands.

Unveiling an inclusive menswear offer spanning apparel, footwear, and accessories, the show will welcome back must-have menswear labels including Jack & Jones, Only & Sons, Selected Homme, Crew Clothing, Peper Harrow, Mos Mosh Gallery, Knowledge Cotton Apparel, and Tresanti. This season’s show will also welcome a raft of new exhibitors:

Oliver Sweeney

With a vision to challenge the limited choice available within the men’s footwear market, today, the brand is a leading lifestyle label offering stylish, high quality footwear and apparel.

Ambitious

Joining the Double H brand portfolio, offering superior craftsmanship through its collection of stylish, modern, and eco-friendly men’s footwear.

Bleubird

Bridging the gap between casual and technical, and offering on-trend apparel which is functional and comfortable - Ireland’s leading outdoor lifestyle brand.

Loungers

A super soft collection of ethical and sustainable loungewear co-ordinates, including trousers, shorts, sweatshirts, and tees.

Pelle P

Inspired by Pelle Petterson's lifestyle and achievements as an Olympic athlete, with everything from technical sportswear to pieces that can be worn in the city.

Outdoor Knitwear

A heritage collection of stylish country sweaters, with a nod to the traditions of country life.

Pike Brothers

Blending traditional craftsmanship with modern trends across denim and casualwear.

Charles Grey

Formalwear with fine detailing and unique touches for the modern gent.

Full brand list

A Fish named Fred | Alan Paine | Ambitious Footwear | Antique Rogue | Atelier Torino | Azor Footwear | Baileys & Giordano | Baldessarini (Ceceba) | Benetti Menswear | Ben Sherman | Blend | Bleubird | Brook Taverner | Bruhl Trousers | Bucktrout Tailoring | bugatti Apparel | bugatti Footwear | bugatti (Ceceba) | Calvin Klein* (Stichd) | Carabou | Carl Gross | Casamoda | Casual Friday | Ceceba | Charles Grey Suiting | Chatham Footwear | Christys' Hats | Claudio Lugli | Concept Covers | Crew Clothing Co. | D555 by Duke Clothing + Licences | Daniel Graham | Dario Beltran | DG's Drifter | Digel | Double Two | Douglas | Etch Suits | Failsworth Hats | Farah Mainline | FQ1924 | Fratelli Uniti | Front Footwear | Gabicci Classic & Vintage | Giordano | Glenmuir* (Osan) | Gotzburg (Ceceba) | Guards London | Guide London | Gurteen | HJ Hall | Holebrook Sweden | House of Cavani | Hunt & Holditch | Huxley Tanner | Ibex England | Jack & Jones | Jeff Banks* (Osan) | Jem Sox | Joe Browns | John White Shoes | Joules | Justinreess England | Kam Jeans | Kings Road | Knightsbridge Neckwear | Knowledge Cotton Apparel | Koy Clothing | Lakeland Fashion | Lambretta | Lambton Clothing | LA Smith | Lee | Lizard King | Loungers | Magee 1866 | Makrom | Marc Darcy | Mazelli by Torre | Miguel Bellido | Mish Mash Jeans | Mos Mosh Gallery | M|5 | Meyer | MMX | Niffi | Oliver Sweeney | Olymp | Only & Sons | Orca Bay | Original Penguin | Oscar Banks | Outdoor Knitwear | Paddocks | pampeano | Pelle P | Peper Harrow | Peter Gribby | Pike Brothers | Pringle* (Osan) | Puma* (Stichd) | Pure Shirts by Hatico | R2 Amsterdam | Raphael Valencino | Redpoint | Reebok* (Osan) | Remus Uomo | S4 Jackets | Scott | Selected Homme | Signal Clothing | Skopes | Sock Shop Tore* (Osan) | Solid | Sophos | Spin Suits | Sunwill | Swanndri | Swole Panda | Tommy Hilfiger* (Stichd) | Tom Tailor* (Ceceba) | Torre Uomo | Tresanti | Trespass | U.S. Polo Assn. | Van Buck | Vedoneire | Veldskoen | Venti | Walk In Pitas | Weird Fish | Wildfeet* (Osan) | William Turner Occasionwear | WILVORST | Wrangler