Key Takeaways from the 56th INNATEX Sustainable Textile Fair

The green fashion community is looking forward to the forthcoming INNATEX, which takes places from 19 to 21 July 2025. A unique variety of fashion labels will present styles for all generations, occasions and tastes at the international trade fair for sustainable textiles in Hofheim-Wallau, near Frankfurt am Main.

One highlight of the fair will be the trade association’s expert panel on the topic of shoplifting, provided by MUVEO GmbH and the Hessen Retail Federation in response to feedback from retailers. As well as the latest facts and figures, leading experts on the panel will discuss preventive strategies and solutions.

“The issue of shoplifting has been brought to us by various representatives from the retail sector,” says Alexander Hitzel, Project Manager of INNATEX. “There is a growing sense of insecurity among retailers. Our panel not only explores the current challenges, but also provides concrete preventive measures, legal frameworks and strategic approaches. The emotional aspect is another important factor: How do you keep your cool when the situation escalates?”

On the Saturday and Sunday, a presentation from Nina Lorenzen (Fashion Changers Berlin) and the Community Talks with moderator Miriam Smend (Greenstyle Munich) will take place. These smaller-scale panels will focus primarily on the DESIGN DISCOVERIES and their stories – curated labels, exhibiting for the first time, still at their new location in the foyer.

The regular exhibitor portfolio includes exciting brands such as Dawn Denim, Jan’n’June and Mela. Näz Fashion, Bask in the Sun and Two Thirds will be representing the international contingent. Babies and young children are catered for by brands such as Koel, with their barefoot shoes, and Sense Organics. Zamt Berlin celebrates INNATEX premiere. Zamt Berlin celebrates INNATEX's premiere, while VAUDE, Knowledge Cotton Apparel and Recolution are established regulars. Similarly, there is plenty for friends of the footwear sector with brands such as Grand Step Shoes, Genesis Sustainable Footwear and Ethletic.

As it does every year, INNATEX invites all fair-goers to its legendary party on the Sunday evening, with food and drink in the summery outside area.

