Kornit Digital Sponsors New Codes Digital Fashion Summit

New Codes today announced that Kornit Digital LTD. (NASDAQ: KRNT) (“Kornit” or the “Company”), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand digital fashion and textile production technologies is sponsoring the New Codes Digital Fashion Summit. The summit takes place in London on 30-31 October at the Royal Institution.

Kornit Digital develops, manufactures and markets industrial and commercial printing solutions for the apparel and textile industries and are leaders in on-demand, direct-to-garment and direct-to-fabric printing. The company provides advanced digital solutions for digital businesses.

The New Codes Summit is a new two-day in-depth event focussed on fashion innovation and the new wave of digitalisation in the fashion industry.

Speakers include:

Oliver Yonchev, CEO Flight Story

Cait Monahan, Managing Editor Hypebae

Halli Bjornsson, Founder & CEO Lockwood Publishing

Lucy Yeomans, Co-Chair & CEO DREST

Scott Walton, Head of Global Business Development Kornit Digital

Jing Zhang, Editor in Chief, Jing Daily

With the explosion of immersive digital and AI-generated content, and fashion’s increasing foothold in gaming and metaverse contexts, Kornit Digital’s support for the New Codes summit highlights their positioning as a key enabler of businesses and creators wishing to transform digital content into high-quality physical garments.

Scott Walton, Head of Business Development at Kornit Digital said: “The new generation are not only digital natives, but they live, play and create in entirely new ways that demand the kind of fast, responsible fulfilment Kornit’s streamlined, just-in-time production capabilities can provide.”

New Codes Founder Joe O’Callaghan said: “Kornit Digital are absolute leaders in the field of on-demand printing. Their technology is transforming supply chains and empowering creators globally, and they have a deep understanding of the digital fashion space. We’re delighted to have Kornit Digital on board as partners to the New Codes Summit and to welcome Scott Walton to our illustrious speaker faculty.” New Codes takes place at the Royal Institution, 21 Albermarle Street, London W1S 4BS.