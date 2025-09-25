Last Call: Fashion Pioneers Awards Seeks Visionary Designers for HUGO BOSS Circular Design Award

The Fashion Pioneers Awards are calling

on emerging and established designers across The Netherlands and Europe to push the boundaries of circular fashion innovation. Applications are now open for the 2025 Circular Design Award, powered by HUGO BOSS for BOSS THE CHANGE. The deadline for submission is 30 September 2025, 00:00 CET.

What is the Circular Design Award?

The Circular Design Award is a prestigious design challenge recognizing pioneering circular design in fashion. The award honors designers who align with HUGO BOSS’s Circular Design strategy. Five Nominees will collaborate with the BOSS Creative team and the winning design will be brought to life under BOSS, representing a real-world leap towards circular fashion.

Who Should Apply?

Designers (individuals or teams of up to two) based in Europe.

Both emerging talents and seasoned creatives welcome.

What Awaits the Winner

Prize : €5,000 plus a PR campaign by Mumster valued at €15,000.

: €5,000 plus a PR campaign by Mumster valued at €15,000. Production Opportunity : The winning design will be brought to life under BOSS in collaboration with the BOSS team.

: The winning design will be brought to life under BOSS in collaboration with the BOSS team. Nominee Perks : The top five nominees will be invited to a BOSS Circular Design Workshop in Amsterdam on 10 October 2025 to refine their ideas.

: The top five nominees will be invited to a BOSS Circular Design Workshop in Amsterdam on 10 October 2025 to refine their ideas. Award Ceremony: The final winner will be revealed on 28 November 2025 during the Fashion Pioneers Awards show at Fashion for Good in Amsterdam.

How Are Submissions Judged?

Applicants will be evaluated by a jury of industry experts on a range of criteria:

Innovation & originality

Alignment with circular design principles & Cradle to Cradle standards

Feasibility & scalability

Sustainability impact (environmental / social)

How to Apply

Submit your design concept via the application link on the Fashion Pioneers Awards website. All submissions must adhere to the design brief, including the circular material, design longevity, and end-of-use criteria. Full guidelines and submission instructions are available at the FashionPioneersAwards website under 'Circular Design Award'.

Important Deadlines

Application deadline: 30 September 2025 (00:00 CET)

Nominees announced & public vote opens: 10 October 2025

Workshop for nominees: 10 October 2025, Amsterdam

Award Show & Winner announcement: 28 November 2025, Fashion for Good, Amsterdam