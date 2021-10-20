MAGIC Confirms Plansfor 2022 Calendar, Including Debut of MAGIC Nashville and the Return of Las Vegas and New York Events

With a continued focus on community engagement and enhanced discovery opportunities to drive growth potential for trend and young contemporary brands and buyers, MAGIC will debut a new immediates focused eventin Nashville in addition to New York and Las Vegas-based events.

NewYork, NY – October 7, 2021 – MAGIC,the leading industry connectorfor the trend and young contemporary markets, organized by InformaMarkets Fashion, announced today its 2022 event calendar, which includesthe debut of a new event – MAGICNashville - aimed to expand the retail market and fill gaps between primary buying seasons. MAGIC’sfull2022 schedule will include a combination of locations and formats, designed to delivera greater assortment,more diversity, and higher value business opportunitiesforthe trend and young contemporarymarkets.

The 2022 schedule will create more opportunities for retail buyers to capitalize on new and emerging trends and deliver on quickly evolving consumer demands. Trend and young contemporary brands will have expanded access to new audiences in a variety of markets, allowing for additional business ventures and extended presence in new, key marketsthroughout the coming year.

Expanding on MAGIC’s growing portfolio to further support trend and young contemporary market needs, MAGIC Nashvillewill make its debut on May 16-17, 2022 at the Music City Center. Featuring an intimate collection of women’s and children’s apparel, footwear, and accessories brands and positioned in-between primary shopping seasons, MAGIC Nashville’s May timing is strategically placed to provide brick-and-mortar and online retailers the option to shop immediates and replenish inventory in advance of the next selling season. For trend and young contemporary brands, MAGIC Nashvillewill provide expandedmarket opportunities to showcase immediate collections, access a new emerging market to expand US presence and boost sales as lead into August and September buying season events. In addition to supporting commerce and discovery opportunities for brands and buyers, MAGIC Nashvillewill also showcase curated activations, networking events, and education sessions, bringing MAGIC’s famed draw of prominent industry figures, celebrities, influencers,stylists, andmedia. More detailed information on scheduled programmingand curated onsite events willbe released in the coming months.

MAGIC Las Vegas will return to the Las Vegas Convention Center on February 14 – 16, 2022 and again on August 8 – 10, 2022. As the largest, most comprehensive event for the trend and young contemporary markets available in the US, MAGIC Las Vegas’s February and August editions will feature new brands and top sellers in highlighted categories such as Trend, Young Contemporary, Sportswear, Footwear, Accessories, and Children’s; at accessible price points. MAGIC Las Vegas will continue to expand on initiatives that help retailers discoverbrandsthat align to their consumers’ values and interests,through the return of onsite “curations” such as Made-in-the-USA,sustainability, and eco consciousness. The eventwill also continue to support diversity through the InformaMarketsfor Change (IMFC) initiative –which fosters allyship, inclusion, and equality within the fashion community,through programs, original content, educationalprogramming, and unique onsite activations. Trend and young contemporary brands interested in being considered forupcoming MAGIC programopportunitiesfeaturingminority-owned, women owned, and LGBTQIA+-owned fashion brands are invited to apply HERE.

Driving MAGIC’s renowned high energy experience, MAGIC Las Vegas will return with a full line-up of educational programming and event-exclusive activations, as well as celebrity and fashion authority appearances that will provide both brands and retailers access to relevant industry insights pertinent to established and emerging businesses across the market.

Continuing the success of its New York debutin 2021, MAGICNew York willreturn on February 27 – March 1, 2022 and again September18 – 20, 2022 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Centerfeaturingwomen’s and children’s apparel, footwear, and accessories at accessible to moderate price points. With this new category assortment and market segment now available on the East Coast, MAGIC’s return to this key market providesretailers with broadened opportunities to discover new brands and products as well as increased avenues to explore and expand private label options at lower minimums. For brands, the return of this East Coast event during a key buying season - which draws a domestic and international audience of buyers, from boutique and specialty to online and large department stores - provides unparallel access to open new accounts and expand into new territories, both domestically and internationally. Additionally, the event will feature a curated lineup of educational programming, unique show floor activation celebrating the MAGIC community, and various networking opportunities. Full details on event programming, speaker lineup, and onsite activations will be announced in the coming months.

“For the trend and young contemporarymarket,speed to retail is critical in order to deliveron continuously evolving consumerdemands,” saysJordanRudow, VP of Events - MAGIC at InformaMarkets Fashion. “In 2021, we introduced MAGICNew York and in 2022, we are further expandingourportfolio to supportthe industry’s need for more frequentopportunitiesto convene and conduct business by bringing the spirit of MAGIC toNashville. As new trends emerge and consumerdemand shifts, MAGIC’sfull2022 calendar will support brands and buyerswithmore efficientwaysto capitalize on these shifts and ultimately, drive more growth for their businesses.”

For more information, including upcoming announcementsof future 2022 MAGIC eventdates,timely business resources, and information relevantto the trend and young contemporarymarket, please visit: https://www.magicfashionevents.com/en/home.html To find outmore about additional 2022 Informa Markets Fashion events, please visit: https://www.findfashionevents.com

ABOUT MAGIC:

MAGIC is a high energy fashion experience and home to the largest selection of trend-driven and young contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories in the industry. Fusing scale with curation to drive commerce, creativity, and connections, MAGIC joins a global audience of retail buyers - from big-box to boutique – together with influencers, media, and industry thought leaders. MAGIC is more than just an event: it’s a deeply rooted community and a place brands and retailers call home. For more information, please visit: www.magicfashionevents.com

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS FASHION:

InformaMarkets Fashion connects and inspires the global fashion community through online experiences, industry insights, and worldwide fashion trade eventsincluding MAGIC, COTERIE, PROJECT, and SOURCING atMAGIC. From more effective manufacturing and supply chain opportunitiesto creative design inspiration and retail on the wholesale floor, InformaMarkets Fashion’s diverse portfolio supportsthe entire fashion ecosystem- fostering innovation and driving creativity year-round. Formore information on upcoming events, please visit: www.findfashionevents.com