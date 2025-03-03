Marking International Day of Zero Waste: Driving Change at Textiles Recycling Expo

As the world prepares to recognise the International Day of Zero Waste on the 30 th of March 2025, there has never been a more critical time to spotlight the need for sustainable solutions in the textile industry. Jointly led by UNEP and UN-Habitat, this year's theme: “Towards Zero Waste in Fashion and Textiles” marks a historic first, and underscores the urgency of waste reduction and circularity, reinforcing why businesses and policymakers must accelerate their efforts toward a sustainable future.

In alignment with this mission, the Textiles Recycling Expo, taking place on the 4-5 June in Brussels, Belgium, serves as a vital platform where industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers convene to shape the future of textile recycling and circular economies. Brussels, at the heart of Europe’s sustainability discussions, is the ideal location to drive meaningful change, with key conversations taking place that will influence global policies and industry practices. Tickets are free to attend and available to secure here.

The textile industry remains one of the world’s most waste-intensive sectors, with millions of tons of clothing and fabric discarded annually. With the UN-Habitat calling for collective action, businesses that align with zero-waste initiatives are better positioned for resilience and growth in an increasingly sustainability-focused world.

The Textiles Recycling Expo provides an unparalleled opportunity to join the movement, showcasing cutting-edge technologies, pioneering solutions, and regulatory insights that will define the future of textile circularity. Attendees will gain access to influential discussions, expert-led panels, and key networking opportunities that can drive scalable impact in waste reduction.

As we approach the International Day of Zero Waste, organizations, brands, and policymakers must take decisive steps toward a zero-waste future. Join us at the Textiles Recycling Expo 2025 to be part of the fundamental conversations shaping sustainable progress.

For more information on the initiative visit this page here: https://unhabitat.org/international-day-of-zero-waste-2025