Metaverse Fashion Week Returns in Spring 2023 To Highlight Advances in Digital Fashion & Interoperability

The web3 revolution continues next year with the annual exploration of what fashion will look like in virtual worlds, featuring participation from the first CFDA-Recognized Fashion Week to join MVFW.

Decentraland, the world’s largest user-owned and operated virtual social world, announced today the return of Metaverse Fashion Week (MVFW) which will be held from March 28-31, 2023, concluding the Spring/Summer Fashion season on virtual catwalks. Pioneered by Decentraland and UNXD, a leading immersive art & culture platform, in collaboration with the Spatial and OVER metaverses, MVFW23 invites the global community to experience the latest advancements in metaversal interoperability and digital fashion.

At the inaugural Metaverse Fashion Week 2022 earlier this year, Decentraland hosted over 108,000 people who explored the burgeoning world of Wearables and digital fashion in the most important digital fashion event of the year. Iconic luxury brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Tommy Hilfiger, Selfridges, Guo Pei, Paco Rabanne, and dozens of others graced the metaverse with their historic flair and technological visions of what digital fashion looks like, and a peek at how this new sector of the economy will evolve. Both legacy fashion houses and new digital fashion brands combined minted over 165,000 free Wearables during this year's MVFW.

“I am incredibly honored to be leading the second annual Metaverse Fashion Week and cannot wait to show the world what has developed since the last time we showcased the fashion revolution in the metaverse on a grand stage. Within one year, we have shown the world one of the strongest and most obvious use cases for the metaverse yet—digital fashion. After all, we don’t all want to look like dull copies of the same avatar in our digital lives. Just like in the real world, we all want to individualize and curate the personal aesthetics that we are recognized for,” said Dr. Giovanna Graziosi Casimiro, Head of Metaverse Fashion Week.

The curatorial theme of MVFW23 is ‘Future Heritage,’ a challenge to connect the next generation of creators and traditional fashion designers, showing the potential of fashion to bridge realities and worlds. The event shines a light on the fashion industry of today, proposing a diversity of aesthetics across metaverses, connecting innovation to tradition, and looking back to the great moments of fashion to build the future.

“Metaverse Fashion Week is a tentpole moment for digital fashion where both brands and consumers can experience the future of fashion. MVFW is a direct extension of UNXD’s mission to bridge luxury between the real world and the metaverse. After our successful first season with Decentraland, we’re thrilled to be expanding the MVFW platform together to encompass additional metaverses,” said Shashi Menon, Co-Founder and CEO of UNXD.

Image Credit: Metaverse Fashion Week

Interoperability: The Builders & Pioneers Making it Possible

Decentraland will be partnering with Spatial and OVER to bring to life the next generation of interoperability across an open and free metaverse. In the same way that New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week are not limited to one type of aesthetic or one type of fabric, MVFW is expanding to invite those building digital fashion to consider the endless potential of interoperable metaverses in which one can bring a Wearable to the other with ease.

What to Expect:

Miami Fashion Week will be the first CFDA globally recognized fashion week to participate during Metaverse Fashion Week with a special activation and runway shows on the rooftop of MIAFW’s L'Atelier in the The Luxury Fashion District. On December 2nd, Megan Kasper hosted the inauguration of the MIAFW’s L'Atelier in Decentraland and livestreamed the private event, curated by Dr. Graziosi Casimiro.

Working with high end fashion names, Phygicode comes as a consortium specialized in luxury and hybrid solutions for fashion bringing partners and brands to the event.

Threedium will return with their pioneering 3D/AR Commerce Engine that will power their own luxury mall, enabling a connected commerce infrastructure for brands to build and share customized wearables and Augmented Reality experiences.

Boson - the decentralized commerce protocol will expand their participation by enabling brands to sell physical and phygital items in the metaverse as redeemable NFTs. Once tokenized, Boson-redeemable NFTs can be traded, held, gifted or redeemed for the physical item.

DRESSX, the largest metacloset™ for digital clothes, AR looks and fashion NFTs is an official event partner and will onboard brands who are keen to explore their unique AR components.

Curator David Cash and their team at Cash Labs will return to present and produce experiences for an array of established fashion brands and exciting new digital native designers in Decentraland and beyond.

In addition, to Cash, in order to support the growing creator ecosystem, Decentraland is building an advisory board of curators to select designers to participate in the next event edition, among them, the Institute of Digital Fashion (IODF), Fashion3 by MAD Global, House of Web3, and The Fabricant. With the help of those curators a new plaza will be built, showcasing the new horizons of digital fashion and disruptive activations.

Luxury Returns to the Metaverse: Catwalks, Super Models and IRL Fashion Week

Inside Decentraland, MVFW will return to the Luxury Fashion District where several brands will debut new digital collections inside the Fashion Arena on the catwalk. Returning to this district will be internationally recognizable fashion houses and brands that will be announced in early January.

New Features & Activations:

Decentraland is now making it easier than ever for brands to participate and build in the metaverse with the addition of self-service tools to create Wearables and Emotes, and the new feature that allows brands to “rent” land for specific periods of time. This facilitates easy and reliable access to land through Decentraland’s smart contract marketplace.

Curated by the Decentraland Foundation and luxury NFT marketplace UNXD, MVFW Lux will showcase luxury fashion houses in a beautiful environment hosted across the Luxury Fashion District (Metaverse Group) and adjacent Plaza. Experiences will include runway shows, exclusive Wearable collections, immersive 3D/AR web experiences, pop-up stores, the introduction of the first physical fashion week to the metaverse, and a closing performance.

New to the 2023 schedule is MVFW Neo, designed to support and celebrate the next generation of digital designers. Working with pioneering digital-first companies, Decentraland has selected a number of new digital fashion designers and up-and-coming physical designers to develop their work and designs within the Web3 space.

Not only new fashion designers will be shown, but the first official MVFW supermodel will be introduced: Tangpoko, a DCL community member deeply involved in the fashion and pop culture within the Web3 space will be the main supermodel this season.

In addition, MVFW will present a runway show featuring Barth, the season two winner of "The Hype" on HBO Max. As part of the Next Generation initiative, the event will present an exclusive DCL wearable collection created by the second season's winner in his debut inside the Metaverse.

