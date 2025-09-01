Mipel 128: Milan-Rho Exhibition Center September 7–9, 2025

From September 7 to 9, 2025, MIPEL returns to Pavilions 1 and 3 of Fiera Milano-Rho, in conjunction with MICAM Milano. Now in its 128th edition, the event is exceptionally bringing forward its dates, breaking with the traditional overlap with other fashion system trade shows (Milano Fashion&Jewels, Lineapelle, and TheOne Milano). This extraordinary decision was made necessary by the work that will be carried out on the exhibition center in preparation for the 2026 Winter Olympics. This change of course, dictated by exceptional circumstances, only affects this September's edition; from the next edition (February 22-24, 2026), the show will return to its usual calendar.

Promoted and organized by Assopellettieri with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI) and ITA - Italian Trade Agency, and with the patronage of the Municipality of Milan, the event confirms its status as the international benchmark for the leather goods and fashion accessories sector.

With over 60 years of history, MIPEL represents a crossroads of trends, inspiration, and business opportunities, with a highly qualified audience and over 200 brands presenting their spring-summer 2026 collections, including both historic names and emerging realities, equally divided between Italian and international brands. To further support the event and offer greater business opportunities to exhibiting companies, this edition of MIPEL will once again be able to count on the support of ITA - Italian Trade Agency through dedicated communication activities and, in particular, the international buyers incoming project. Thanks to this initiative, 23 selected professional operators from 10 countries will take part in the fair, helping to strengthen its international dimension.

Alongside the wide range of exhibits, the fair will be enriched by special projects and areas designed to promote the sector and offer visitors an immersive experience that combines tradition, innovation, and entertainment. Among the various initiatives, the Drink & Deals events are back, informal networking opportunities with the aim of encouraging the exchange of ideas and business opportunities in a convivial atmosphere. The events will be enlivened by DJ sets, tasty popcorn, and personalized Linea Daria canned cocktails—the creative studio that has made irreverent communication its trademark—to make the visit even more dynamic and engaging.

After the huge success of the February edition, MIPEL Factory returns to the spotlight in Pavilion 3 as a true interactive workshop, where artisan excellence dialogues with the most advanced technological innovations. Created in collaboration with Arsutoria and some of the leading companies in leather goods technology and supplies, MIPEL Factory offers visitors an immersive experience: they can watch live demonstrations of some of the stages involved in the creation of small leather goods items, made using the latest generation of machinery equipped with automatic vision systems and artificial intelligence. In addition, visitors will be able to personalize an exclusive leather accessory with the MIPEL logo and their initials, taking home a truly unique and unrepeatable souvenir.

Among the confirmations for the next edition—again in Pavilion 3—will be the Trend Area, which will offer an overview of the key trends for the SS2026 season through a selection of bags and accessories that fully represent their essence.

The Italian Startup Project is also back, an initiative created in collaboration with ITA – Italian Trade Agency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI), which focus the attention on a selection of promising young Italian brands that have distinguished themselves for their creativity, contemporary vision, and ability to create products that meet market needs.

Finally, Showcase Milano, the space where design meets research and craftsmanship blends with innovation, will once again be on the spotlight with a selection of fashion and design companies chosen for their creative approach and strong stylistic identity.

MIPEL continues to strengthen its global positioning thanks to a series of initiatives that combine the physical and digital worlds. MIPEL Livestreaming, the live shopping format that sees international streamers presenting and selling products from a selection of brands at the fair live on their social media channels, has been confirmed for the September edition. This is aimed in particular at Asian markets, where this method is already very widespread and offers exhibitors an important opportunity for visibility and business.

The international vocation of the event is also expressed through its partnership with VIAMADEINITALY, the digital platform that connects over 24,000 buyers with Italian manufacturers of excellence. Thanks to this collaboration, Italian companies at MIPEL can benefit from an exclusive showcase and cutting-edge digital tools. This concrete support amplifies opportunities for contact and promotes internationalization and digitalization.

Finally, another sign of openness to the world comes from The Eastern Edge, the area inside Pavilion 3 and a section of Pavilion 5 dedicated to companies from emerging markets such as India, China, and Pakistan, which, together with exhibitors from over 18 countries, contribute to making the fair a privileged observatory on global trends and developments in the sector.

"MIPEL is a strategic moment for the entire leather goods supply chain. In a complex phase for the sector, it is essential to maintain solid reference points and continue to create spaces for openness, discussion, and business opportunities, especially in support of the small and medium-sized enterprises that form the backbone of the sector. The event remains an essential opportunity to showcase craftsmanship, support innovation, and promote the competitiveness of our companies on international markets," says Claudia Sequi, MIPEL and ASSOPELLETTIERI President.