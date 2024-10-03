MMGNET Group’s MAGIC Continues 90th Anniversary Milestones Observing Record Growth at SOURING at MAGIC New York Event

MAGIC New York and SOURCING at MAGIC New York return to the Javits Center this September, bringing together thousands of attendees, along with hundreds of fashion brands and global suppliers. With over 300 brands showcasing the latest in apparel, footwear and accessories, MAGIC New York offers buyers a vibrant display of modern sportswear, trend-driven and young contemporary collections. In tandem, the co-located SOURCING at MAGIC features a global assembly of over 100 manufacturers and suppliers, spotlighting sustainability and efficient production practices.

Celebrating the 90th anniversary for MAGIC, MAGIC New York welcomes a dynamic mix of returning and new brands, offering previews of the Spring and Summer 2025 collections. The event sees a rise in attendance with a 57% increase from department stores, a 43% increase from boutiques, a 38% increase from online retailers and a 37% increase from chain stores. Attendees preview and shop collections from top names alongside emerging designers like FRNCH, Hidden Jeans, Vera Bradley and Sabe Athletic. The show floor reflects the growing demand for standout styles such as bubble hems, crochet details, neutral colors and denim pieces, trends that buyers can expect to continue to see in the market.

For the first time in New York, MAGIC holds a live runway event, bringing to life key themes and designs shaping the 2025 seasons, as outlined in MMGNET’s SS25 Buyer's Guide. The runway showcases collections from top exhibiting brands, reflecting these seasonal concepts. The “Honest” theme emphasizes natural and clean aesthetics focusing on minimalist designs. "Devotion" highlights artisanal craftsmanship and versatile designs. "Movement” centers on feminine, grace and ballet-inspired silhouettes using lighter fabrics. "Convergence" explores the fusion of fashion and technology by introducing AI-driven futuristic prints.

“As we wrap up a successful 2024 season and celebrate MAGIC’S 90th anniversary, we want to thank our community for coming together,” says Jordan Rudow, Vice President of MAGIC, MMGNET Group. “The debut of the runway show was a hit, with buyers expressing enthusiasm for the new interactive element. In addition, discussions surrounding sustainability and trend forecasting provided valuable insights that continue to shape the fashion landscape. We will continue to build on these initiatives and look forward to reconnecting with our MAGIC community at MAGIC Miami in January.”

Education includes SS 25 Young Contemporary Women's Seasonal Strategy presented by Fashion Snoops highlighting the Buyer's Guide, where industry experts unveil the key themes and trends that will shape the Spring/Summer 2025 season. A panel of MAGIC’S verified sustainable exhibitors and brands also share insights from innovative companies creating positive impact around the globe.

SOURCING at MAGIC continues its expansion, attracting over 100 manufacturers and service providers from 16 countries including China, Vietnam, Peru and Türkiye with new representations from Madagascar and Guatemala, reflecting a growth of 66% in exhibitors since last September. Companies highlight eco-conscious products alongside innovations in footwear, fabrics, accessories and trims, meeting the increasing demand for sustainable solutions.

Standout exhibitors from Brazil, India and more introduce customizable digitally printed fabrics with rapid turnaround times, eco-friendly dyeing processes and textile production. Prioritizing environments remains a key focus, the Sustainability Gallery featured nine verified sustainable exhibitors demonstrating the commitment to responsible production and ethical labor practices. Other highlights include PCE Ventures and Parker Clay, both of which employ at-risk women to restore independence through meaningful employment opportunities.

“This season marked significant growth for SOURCING at MAGIC, reflecting the rising demand for innovative sourcing solutions on the East Coast,” says Andreu David, Vice President of SOURCING at MAGIC. “We are proud to see the increased focus on sustainability, with exhibitors showcasing eco-conscious products and responsible production methods. SOURCING at MAGIC continues to provide a key platform for connecting international buyers with suppliers who offer the ideal blend of commercial success and conscious sourcing, meeting the global demand of the fashion industry.”

The event also attracts a substantial number of buyers, including Kith, COACH, Tory Burch, Amazon and Rag and Bone, looking to explore partnerships and discover the latest developments and solutions in materials, manufacturing and production, supply chain transparency, and more.

Educational sessions cater to both newcomers and seasoned professionals, offering practical insights into building responsible supply chains. From Sourcing 101 to The Entrepreneurship Session, experts provide strategies for developing sustainable and scalable business models, while the panel on ESG regulation explores how suppliers can achieve both profitability and ethical sourcing. These discussions emphasize the importance of integrating innovative technologies and responsible practices to thrive in the modern market.

ABOUT MAGIC Miami Read more about MAGIC Miami on their event page

ABOUT MAGIC Las Vegas Read more about MAGIC Las Vegas on their event page