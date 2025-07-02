Mumster Launches the Fashion Pioneers Awards: A new stage for Fashion Frontrunners

Campaign agency Mumster announces the launch of the first edition of the annual Fashion Pioneers Awards. In partnership with the City of Amsterdam and FashionUnited, the campaign will kick off on September 1 and culminate in an award show on Friday, November 28 – Black Friday at Fashion for Good in Amsterdam.

Empowering Fashion and Textile Pioneers

The Fashion Pioneers Awards were created to strengthen the ecosystem of pioneers within the fashion and textile industries. Chanel Trapman, founder of Mumster, explains:

“In 2026, we’ll mark ten years of campaigning for a more sustainable fashion industry. Over the years, we’ve collaborated with more than 200 pioneers – from early-stage start-ups to global brands. One thing is clear: without visibility, networks and strong partnerships, growth and impact stall. These awards are designed to change that – to offer pioneers the platform and support they need to thrive.”

Purposeful Awards with Real Value

The awards are developed in collaboration with an advisory board of sector partners and experts. Each prize targets a specific national and international audience and offers tangible value – whether through access to networks, knowledge, a mentorship or funding opportunities.

Mumster is also partnering with The Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute (C2CPII) to develop the selection framework for the circular awards, ensuring standards for sustainability and circularity. C2CPII is a global non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the circular economy by setting the global standard for circular products that positively impact people and the planet. The framework will be based on the design requirements in C2C Certified®Circularity.

The first confirmed awards for this edition include:

Amsterdam Circular Changemaker Award, presented by the City of Amsterdam

Social Impact Award, presented by the Rabo Foundation

Circular System Challenger Award, presented by retailer ZEEMAN

Focus on Measurable Change

With the Fashion Pioneers Awards, Mumster aims to go beyond awareness. In collaboration with Circular Innovations, the outcomes of pilot projects launched through the awards will be measured for both environmental and economic impact. Circular Innovations is an Amsterdam based organization that helps businesses turn circularity into a growth engine; making sustainability strategies measurable, scalable, and profitable.

The goal of this partnership is to develop concrete best practices that contribute to systemic change within the fashion industry – with the intention of showcasing these cases during the next edition.

Applications Open September 1

The official Fashion Pioneers Awards website will launch on September 1, 2025, when applications officially open. The final winners will be selected by a jury of industry experts.