MUNICH FASHION AWARD 2025 celebrates first edition - winners chosen

An evening full of creative visions, sustainable innovations and shining talents: The first edition of the MUNICH FASHION AWARD celebrated itself with a glamorous award ceremony on 15 May 2025 as part of a festive green carpet event. The city of Munich honoured forward-looking design talents from all over Europe in the categories Contemporary Sustainable Fashion and Contemporary Sustainable Accessories. After an intensive review of more than 170 submissions from all over Europe, the prestigious jury has selected the designers who were now able to present their collections and creations live in Munich. The MUNICH FASHION AWARD 2025 was a complete success - with impressive designs, a high-calibre jury and an enthusiastic audience.

The winners of MUNICH FASHION AWARD 2025:

Contemporary Sustainable Fashion:

1st place: MARTIN NIKLAS WIESER

2nd place: PLNGNS

3rd place: PLAID-À-PORTER

Contemporary Sustainable Accessories:

1st place: LUTZ MORRIS

2nd place: OBS

3rd place: NAT-2

The award-winning works impressed the jury with their unique combination of aesthetics, sustainability and innovation. In addition to prize money totalling 58,000 euros, the winners will also receive access to an exclusive CLO3D masterclass and licences from DMIx.

An evening for the future of sustainable fashion

The finalists presented their designs in a stylish setting at the House of Communication in front of the international expert jury, consisting of renowned experts in fashion, sustainability and technology Christiane Arp, Veronica Bates-Kassatly Herbert Hofmann, Maria Intscher-Owrang, Troy Nachtigall, Brooke Roberts-Islam, Louise Xin and Li Edelkoort. The event was an impressive statement in favour of the award's claim: To make sustainable fashion visible together with technological sustainability solutions and to promote European design talent.

"The MUNICH FASHION AWARD shows just how much creative energy and innovative potential there is in Europe. We are proud to have created a platform with this award that makes talents with sustainable concepts visible and at the same time promotes change in the fashion industry," says Dr Christian Scharpf, Head of Labour and Economic AƯairs for the City of Munich.

The MFA will be complemented by a Fashion Tech Conference this Friday, 16 May 2025, at which renowned experts will discuss the status quo and the future of sustainability in the fashion system together with the MFA jurors and members of the MFA Advisory Board.

The exhibition of the finalists is currently also open to the public at the House of Communication.

A successful start with a future

With its first edition, the MUNICH FASHION AWARD has laid the foundation for a platform that stands for a future-oriented sustainable fashion culture in Europe. The positive feedback from the industry and the great media interest emphasise this: The MUNICH FASHION AWARD is here to stay.

About MUNICH FASHION AWARD

The MUNICH FASHION AWARD was created by the City of Munich to promote emerging European design talent that combines sustainability, innovation and design, as well as sustainability in fashion. In addition to the prestigious award, the winners receive prize money as well as access to exclusive mentoring programmes and networking opportunities with international industry experts.