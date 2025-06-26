Neo.Fashion. 2025 – Fashion, Future, and Diversity at Berlin Fashion Week's Grand Emerging Talent Event

Berlin is buzzing. Creativity fills the air. Berlin Fashion Week is coming – and with it, Neo.Fashion. 2025. Centrally located in the capital's heart, at Atrium Tower on Potsdamer Platz, Germany’s largest platform for emerging design talent will showcase its vision on July 2 and 3. Under the title "Neo.Fashion. presented by Potsdamer Platz," the stage is set for the fashion of tomorrow.

Two days, over 100 emerging talents, 12 universities, and one goal: to shape the future of fashion

The first day of the event, Wednesday, July 2, is entirely dedicated to emerging designers from across Germany. Graduates from 12 renowned universities will present their final collections – featuring strong concepts, bold visions, and unique signatures. Nine of these universities will showcase their collections across various Graduate Show slots throughout the day. The remaining three will send their best talents to the grand "Best Graduates Show" in the evening.

Participating universities include: Hochschule Hannover, Burg Giebichenstein Kunsthochschule Halle, Hochschule für Künste Bremen, Weißensee Kunsthochschule Berlin, AMD Akademie Mode & Design, Hochschule Pforzheim, Hochschule Macromedia, HAW Hamburg, Hochschule Reutlingen, Hochschule Bielefeld, HTW Berlin, and Hochschule Niederrhein. The audience can look forward to four diverse show slots, where fashion is not only aesthetically conceived but also socially and technologically. The designs reflect the full spectrum of young creativity – from masterful craftsmanship in cuts to political statements in textile. Each collection is unique and worth a closer look.

The Evening's Highlight: The "Best Graduates Show" & Neo.Fashion. Awards Ceremony

By 10 PM at the latest, the day reaches its climax: The best graduates from each university will compete in the "Best Graduates Show". After an intensive selection process and exciting elevator pitches before an expert jury, the nominees eagerly await the results. This year's Award Show will once again be hosted by the wonderful Hadnet Tesfai, who will guide the evening with charm and clarity. The Neo.Fashion. Awards will be presented in four categories: Best Design, Best Craftsmanship, Best Sustainability Concept, and, brand new: Best Digital Fashion Design. To evaluate these categories, there are two separately appointed juries, each assessing the analog and digital areas – ensuring students benefit doubly from expertise and visibility. With the introduction of the fourth category, Neo.Fashion. is at the pulse of time, reflecting the industry's digital transformation. This is also evident in the Digital Fashion Exhibition, which can be visited continuously on both days. It will feature digital Bachelor's and Master's projects, as well as works by international Digital Artists – offering another glimpse into the fashion of tomorrow.

Thursday: Networking, Discussion, Discovery – and Four Exclusive Designer Shows

The second day kicks off with "Next.Level. Network with Neo.Fashion." – a networking breakfast held in cooperation with the German Textile and Fashion Industry Confederation (Gesamtverband textil+mode), bringing together industry, policymakers, universities, alumni, and creatives. Topics range from circular economy and digitalization to AI in fashion and cutting-edge textile research. Through direct exchange, the confederation and Neo.Fashion aim to create synergies and open doors for young talents.

Following this, at 1 PM, is the repeated presentation of the renowned European Fashion Award FASH 2025 within the framework of Neo.Fashion.. This reiterates the connecting goal of both initiatives: the targeted promotion and visibility of outstanding fashion talents. At 2.30 PM, renowned experts from the virtual fashion world will discuss the role of Artificial Intelligence in fashion at the Panel Talk – sharing their diverse perspectives and experiences.

A special program highlight: At 3.30 PM, the "Look into the Future" format by Ukrainian Fashion Week returns to Neo.Fashion. for the fourth time. This year, the show is realized with the support of the Berlin Senate and impressively demonstrates how fashion can be a strong symbol of creative continuity and unyielding determination even in challenging times.

From 5 PM, four independent labels will present their new collections in the "MOMENTUM by Neo.Fashion." series. These aspiring designers – talents who have already taken a step further and present their visions as established labels – will bring the second day to an exceptionally vibrant and energetic close.

Montaha Al Ajeel (Kuwait) brings international flair to Berlin – in cooperation with the Ford Fashion Council (Kuwait) – showcasing couture between tradition and innovation.

W1P Studio (Berlin) returns – after being HTW Berlin graduates on the Neo.Fashion. runway in 2023, they now present themselves as an independent label that captivates with sensual knitwear and meticulously crafted details.

Stay Away From Evil presents their S/S26 collection as an expressive journey into the inner child – with an urban twist, live performance, and jewelry by Jules Beauroy-Eustache.

Birds of Berlin is a spectacular Hair-Fashion-Show curated by Deeon Oxygen, rethinking hair, fashion, and identity with wig art, club aesthetics, and the city's energy.

Neo.Fashion. – Openness, Diversity, Future. Innovative and Accessible.

For nine times, Neo.Fashion. has been the largest stage for German emerging design talent, offering visibility, openness, and progressiveness to young talents. With the recent founding of the Neo.Fashion. e.V. association, the platform underscores its commitment to a strong community and the importance of collaborative work for the future of fashion. Neo.Fashion. remains consciously accessible, inviting everyone curious about the fashion of tomorrow to experience it firsthand. Tickets are available online at Neo.Fashion.'s website.

Call-to-Action for Press & Storytelling

For the media world, Neo.Fashion. 2025 offers a cornucopia of stories just waiting to be told by you. Each collection from our graduates and aspiring designers holds unique narratives – whether on sustainability, groundbreaking innovations, unconventional materials, social statements, or current discourses. Discover the relevant topics of our time, expressed through fashion, and get in touch with us to explore these stories in greater depth.

We are delighted. We are excited. And we are ready. Because this edition of Neo.Fashion. had to overcome hurdles – and precisely for that reason, it will be a true statement for the future of fashion.