Neo.Fashion Award Show - A Highlight of Neo.Fashion. 2023

After two days of captivating shows, emotional roller coasters, and creative insights, Neo.Fashion. 2023 concluded with the highlight of the event, the Neo.Fashion Award Show. The Best of the Best, representing 12 graduates from a total of 12 renowned universities and art schools across Germany, proudly presented their impressive graduation collections in the Best Graduates Show, captivating the audience with their creativity and innovation.

The impressive venue of Alte Münze in the heart of Berlin brought together numerous guests from politics, industry, and media to celebrate the best emerging newcomers in the fashion world. Among the attendees were State Secretary Michael Biel, AZ Factory Strategic Advisor Mauro Grimaldi, and a delegation of international guests from the Fashion Council (FCG), including Albert Ayal, known as @upnextdesigner or Hanan Besovic, known as @ideservecouture on Instagram.

Under the guidance of the patron of Berlin Fashion Week, the Fashion Council Germany, a prestigious jury composed of industry experts evaluated the works in the categories of Best Design, Best Sustainability Concept, and Best Craftsmanship.

The jury for the Neo.Fashion Award 2023 consisted of: • Claudia Hofmann - Fashion Consultant & Stylist, Vice President Fashion Council Germany • Sebastian Warschow - Chief Communications Officer - haebmau AG • Kerstin Weng - Head of Editorial Content Vogue Germany • Sevil Uguz - CEO Platte Berlin & Marketing and Communication Expert • Lena Simone Ertel - Division Manager Private Label | Fashion & Sports GmbH OTTO GmbH • Florian Müller - MÜLLER PR & CONSULTING • Anne Wolthaus - Innovation Lead at H&Mbeyond • Grit Thoennissen - Fashion and Style Editor - Tagespiegel

To this end, the aspiring fashion designers presented their collections and concepts to the jury in an elevator pitch, explaining and answering questions. The nominees for the Neo.Fashion Award and Best Graduates of their respective universities were:

Lennart Krause - Fever Dreams of an Orphan Boy - Akademie für Mode und Design

Yannik Knorn - Don't worry Mom. I know all about cannibalism. I saw it on TV. - Hochschule Hannover

Laura Chlass - Dissonance - Hochschule Atelier Chardon Savard (Macromedia)

Meri Mamaladze - Emptiness of Plenty - Hochschule Reutlingen

Paula Lessel - Fashion for an Empty World - Hochschule Pforzheim

Michelle Bohnes - Hypersomnie - Mode als Schlafstütze im Alltag - Hochschule für Technik und Wirtschaft Berlin

Fabia Meyer - Anziehsache - Hochschule Bielefeld

Catharina Holtgrave - Uitstralingskracht - Hochschule Hamburg

Jana Lewin - PLAY PAUSE - Hochschule Niederrhein

Isabella Johner - SHE - Kunsthochschule Weißensee

Jonathan Tschaikowski - (Ent-)mystifizierung der Mode — Über die Demonstration des Ichs - Hochschule für Künste Bremen

Ella Anais Fabricius - "WIFE ME" - Lette Verein Berlin

With great enthusiasm, the winners of the Neo.Fashion Award 2023 were announced. The awards in the categories of Best Design, presented by Kerstin Weng, Best Sustainability Concept, presented by Sevil Uguz, and Best Craftsmanship, presented by Grit Thoenissen, were given to outstanding talents who impressed the fashion world with their visionary and groundbreaking works.

Neo.Fashion. is delighted to announce the winners of the Neo.Fashion Award 2023: