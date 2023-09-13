New Codes, the startup built to foster the next wave of innovation in the fashion industry, is delighted to announce a media partnership with FashionUnited, the industry's most trusted online global network for news, business intelligence and jobs.

The partnership initially relates to the New Codes Digital Fashion Summit, which New Codes is organizing at the Royal Institution in Mayfair, London, 30-31 October 2023.

The New Codes Summit will explore the coming wave of digital innovation as fashion and media converge to an ever greater degree, and a new digital immersive layer is built, transforming the industry, from product ideation and design, through supply chains and manufacturing, to customer engagement and clienteling, among many other impacts.

The Summit boasts an outstanding lineup of CEOs, founders & creatives, with sessions and networking over two days. It comes at a pivotal time as powerful and rapidly evolving technologies such as AI, 3D immersive tools & workflows, XR and web3 transform possibilities for fashion and digital native generations enter the marketplace in large numbers.

New Codes will provide a timely opportunity for industry leaders to explore the steps needed to support the next generation of creatives, professionals and startups in this evolving environment, through education, networks, access to capital and more.

Joe O’Callaghan (Founder & CEO of New Codes) said:

“New Codes is proud to partner with FashionUnited for our inaugural summit at the Royal Institution. It’s testament to their commitment to serve audiences with the most relevant strategic content and foster the next wave of innovation in the fashion industry. We’re grateful for their support.”

ABOUT NEW CODES

New Codes was founded by Joe O’Callaghan, a former city lawyer and alumni of Conde Nast and Burberry to foster sustainable digital innovation in the fashion industry through a variety of means, connecting innovators to industry participants, facilitating new brand expressions, and ultimately benefiting the bottom line. New Codes Digital Fashion Summit is grateful to be supported by outstanding partners:

Official Community Partner: Future+, the next generation platform connecting creative culture with technology.

Official Production Partner: MAD Global, the award winning innovation-focussed creative production agency working at the intersection of Fashion, Luxury, Art & Collectibles.

Further partners are supporting the Summit and will be announced shortly.

FOR INTERVIEWS, IMAGES OR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: info[at]codes.fashion

Read more about the event here.