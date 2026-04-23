New Voices of Retail Report Reveals What’s Really Driving Growth on Britain’s High Street

A new report launched today by two of the largest voices in retail, Spring & Autumn Fair and Faire, offers independent retailers a clear, data-backed blueprint for growth, revealing that success on today’s high street is being driven not by price, but by brand storytelling, in-store experience and community connection. At a time when many high streets remain under pressure from rising costs and shifting consumer behaviour, the Voices of Retail report shows that while 71% of independents are stable or growing, those investing in brand, experience and customer connection, are significantly outperforming their peers. With 96% of consumers calling for more independent shops, and willing to spend up to £145 more per month on their local high street if the offer improves, the opportunity for retailers to drive future success has never been clearer.

Credits: Voices of Retail Report

The report reveals a clear divide in approach, between retailers adapting to changing conditions and those struggling to keep pace. Independents investing in brand storytelling are 19 percentage points more likely to report growth, while those enhancing their in-store experience and sourcing locally see a further 13-point uplift compared to those in decline. In contrast, retailers competing on price are significantly more likely to be under pressure, with 45% of struggling businesses having pivoted towards lower-cost products, despite growing consumer demand for experience, quality and connection. Together, the findings point to a clear shift away from price-led competition and towards experience, differentiation and customer connection.

Credits: Voices of Retail Report

While many retailers are stable or growing, the report highlights a clear opportunity for more to fully capture this demand. As Katie Hughes, Marketing and eCommerce Executive at Wongs Jewellers explains, “Our campaigns are built around storytelling, creating memorable moments that drive both awareness and sales.”

The report also highlights significant regional variation, with areas such as Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire outperforming the national average, while others such as Essex face continued pressure, suggesting that local ecosystems, where retailer collaboration, events, place-making and local support come together, may be playing a role in driving growth.

This shift is strongly reinforced by consumer behaviour. More than four in five shoppers prefer independent retailers, citing personality, local impact and trust as the key factors influencing where they choose to shop, with fewer than a third prioritising price. In fact, being served face-to-face by a knowledgeable shopkeeper makes consumers 60% more likely to buy, while nearly all say they would spend more on their local high street if there were a better mix of independent retailers. Consumers are clear on what they want more of, from independent fashion, home and gifting stores to cafés, food and specialist retail, pointing to a high street shaped by experience and everyday destination visits. This is reflected in how many independents are evolving their offer, with Kitty Evans Owner, Mookau noting “If you come into the shop every week, it should look different, you should always see something new.”

Beyond individual store strategy, the Voices of Retail report highlights collaboration as one of the most underutilised growth levers on the high street. While 89% of retailers who collaborate with other local businesses report a positive commercial impact, from increased footfall to new customer acquisition, just 23% are actively doing so. This highlights a clear opportunity for retailers to unlock growth not only by working more closely with neighbouring businesses through joint events, shared marketing and community-led initiatives, but also by building connections with like-minded retailers in non-competing locations to share knowledge, ideas and best practice. As Arlene Mulligan & Orlagh McVeigh, Manager & Buyer at Donaghys explain, “We’re trying to promote the town, to get footfall into the town, not just to us.”

Credits: Voices of Retail Report

But success on the high street isn’t down to retailers alone. The data shows that local factors and external support play a critical role. Free parking emerges as the single most powerful lever, cited by 38% of retailers as the top intervention to unlock growth. Over two thirds of Brits (69%) said free parking should be readily available for shoppers staying under 90 minutes. As Diane Yartlett, Owner Nova Fortuny notes, “Parking is a big issue - we open later because of it.”

Charlotte Broadbent, General Manager at Faire said:

We set out on a mission to understand what’s really happening on Britain's high streets, to see if there’s more to the narrative than people think. And the reality is more encouraging. The British public doesn’t just want more independents on their high street. They want independent retailers to be their high street. Shoppers aren’t just looking for the cheapest option, they’re looking for people and places they believe in. Shopkeepers have an important role to play as our trusted experts and there’s big spending power on the table for those who get it right.

But, retailers can’t do it alone. They’re already running their business and wearing many hats. The conditions around them need to catch up. With free parking, better local support, and a high street that’s genuinely easy to visit, the infrastructure can match the demand. It’s time we backed our independents and made the high street easily accessible.”

Alongside parking, retailers are calling for stronger local storytelling, more coordinated events and improved support from councils and Business Improvement Districts, highlighting that high street performance is shaped as much by place as by individual business strategy.

With strong consumer demand and clear strategies for success, the report suggests the opportunity for independent retailers is not constrained by demand, but by execution.

Jackson Szabo, Portfolio Director, Hyve Group said: “What the Voices of Retail data shows is that the high street isn’t declining, it’s evolving. The retailers seeing growth are those giving customers a reason to visit, through experiences, events and a more personal, story-led approach.

There is also a clear divide. Retailers competing on price are more likely to be under pressure, while those investing in experience, quality and connection are pulling ahead. Collaboration is increasingly playing a role, from joint events and shared marketing to cross-store referrals, helping retailers reach new audiences and build momentum. And in regions where this is happening at scale, we’re seeing stronger growth, highlighting the importance of local ecosystems.

The opportunity is there, but it’s those adapting their offer and thinking beyond the transaction who are seeing the strongest results.”

The findings are echoed by independent retailers on the ground, many of whom are already shifting their approach to focus on connection, storytelling and experience rather than price competition.

Key findings from the Voices of Retail report

Taken together, the findings point to a clear playbook for independent retailers:

Retail performance and growth

71% of independent retailer report stable or growing trade, of which 86% are reporting growth of 20%+

What’s driving growth (and decline)

Retailers investing in brand storytelling are 19 percentage points more likely to grow

Improving in-store experience and local sourcing each deliver a 13-point uplift

45% of declining retailers have pivoted towards lower-price products, highlighting the risks of competing on price

Consumer demand and opportunity

Over 80% of shoppers prefer independent retailers over chains, particularly in categories such as fashion, homeware, gifting and specialist food, where personality, quality and discovery are key drivers.

Consumers are willing to spend up to £145 per month on their local high street if there is greater variety, highlighting the significant untapped spend available to independent retailers if they align with consumer demand.

Face-to-face interaction makes shoppers 60% more likely to buy

Collaboration and community

89% of retailers who collaborate report a positive commercial impact

Yet only 23% are actively collaborating today

83% say they want to collaborate more, pointing to a major untapped opportunity

Local high street levers

38% of retailers say free parking is the single most important intervention

63% of consumers say free parking would increase visits

Retailers also call for stronger local marketing, more events and improved council support

Future priorities for retailers

While 71% of independent retailers report stable or growing trade, only 28% are actively investing in growth, pointing to a clear gap between current performance and future potential.

53% prioritise online growth alongside physical retail

52% focusing on marketing and brand storytelling

40% planning more events and in-store experiences

What this means for retailers

In practical terms the report highlights five clear actions for retailers:

Differentiate through brand, storytelling and product curation. Change your displays regularly and tell the story behind what you sell.

Invest in experience-led retail, including events, in-store engagement and personal recommendations that give customers a reason to visit.

Collaborate with neighbouring businesses to increase footfall. Even one joint event or shared promotion can open up new customers.

Align with consumer demand for independent fashion, homeware, gifting and specialist food by actively sourcing distinctive products.

Focus on value beyond price. Curate collections worth paying full price for rather than discounting to compete.

With strong consumer appetite for independent retail, the report highlights a clear opportunity for retailers to adapt their strategies and capture increased spend.

The Voices of Retail Report is available to download now with case studies on the website.