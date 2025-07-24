Pandora Strengthens Partnership with Copenhagen Fashion Week for SS26 Season

Copenhagen Fashion Week is delighted to announce the renewal of its partnership with Pandora for the Spring/Summer 2026 season, continuing a long-standing collaboration built on shared values of creativity, thought leadership, and nurturing emerging talent.

For SS26, Pandora will take on a leading role as the main partner of CPHFW NEWTALENT, reinforcing its commitment to championing the next generation of creative voices across the Nordic fashion landscape. As part of this partnership, Pandora will also serve as a patron of the scheme, contributing to the vital financial bursaries awarded to each NEWTALENT recipient – a cornerstone in supporting new designers as they establish their careers.

A key highlight of the collaboration is Pandora’s support of the CPHFW NEWTALENT showroom, a carefully curated platform designed to showcase emerging designers and connect them with international press, buyers, and influential industry leaders. This initiative not only amplifies the visibility of rising talent but also provides them with the tools and opportunities to thrive in a competitive global market.

Looking beyond fashion week itself, the partnership reflects Copenhagen Fashion Week’s interseasonal approach, with Pandora working closely with the organization to create year-round initiatives that foster meaningful growth and opportunities for emerging designers.