Paris Welcomes Belarusian and International Designers for the First Time at Galerie Bourbon

Date: July 10, 2025

Time: 3:30 PM The door open 3:00 PM

Location: La Galerie Bourbon, 79 bis Avenue Marceau, Paris 75116

On July 10, 2025, La Galerie Bourbon in the heart of Paris will host an exclusive fashion event showcasing talents from Belarus and other countries. Set in one of the most elegant and artistic venues of French capital, such an event is organised in for the first time, highlighting the vibrant creativity of Eastern European fashion on an international stage.

The event is curated by Yanina Hancharova, a cultural entrepreneur and founder of Belarus Fashion Week. With over a decade of experience producing fashion and cultural initiatives across Europe, Hancharova brings her vision of contemporary Belarusian identity and a diverse group of creative voices. Among the featured designers are Radapola, known for its poetic, nature- inspired aesthetic; SvetLana Gritsuk, creative director of an elegant and charming brand FOR YOU.

The lineup also includes Georgian couture designer Tinatin Magalashvili, minimalist and conceptual creator Sofia Kharchi, Ukrainian label Nati Rudnitskaya Design.

The Marc Chagall Crystal Bridge project is a unique cultural initiative aimed at developing international dialogue through art, fashion and cultural heritage. Inspired by the work of the great artist Marc Chagall, the project unites contemporary Vitebsk designers to present to Paris, the capital of world fashion, their interpretation of Chagall's heritage through fashion. All designers are artists: Marina Davidova, Tarakanova, T.Efremova. The idea of this cultural project belong to Yanina Hancharova, founder of the Belarus Fashion Week.

This event offers a unique opportunity to discover bold, fresh voices in fashion - designers who bring stories of heritage, innovation, and identity to life through their collections. This is a private event with limited access for press, buyers, influencers, and fashion professionals.