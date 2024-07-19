Personal. Focused. Mutual.: The Essence of SEEK's Fashion Evolution

4 days of SEEK and THE JUNCTION: business, pleasure and progression. Station, the well known and loved location of the international fashion business and community once again welcomed relevant players of the industry, emerging talents and creative minds in- and outside the fashion-box as well as pioneers leading the industry into a brighter and more sustainable future.

In these current, challenging times, the people behind SEEK bethink of and focus on the core values that make the Berlin based show unique and irreplaceable. It’s all about personal exchange, honest and constructive feedback and progressive, solution-driven, flexible implementation.

“It’s a bit too easy to judge SEEK by the size, the number of exhibitors and visitors. All the past changes are also a massive chance and opportunity. We’re all moving closer together. The direct, regular, honest and friendly, uncomplicated conversations are and always have been SEEK’s unique selling point. There is no one-size-fits-all solution. Our customers’ demands and needs are very diverse. The future of SEEK must be realistic, highly flexible, solution-driven and creative.” Marie-Luise Patzelt, SEEK

This hands-on mentality will lead SEEK into the future. Soon SEEK will present a new concept and a new location, offering brands and agencies individual spaces, set ups and sales periods. This flexibility and adaptability is a direct reaction to the tight international schedules, production and distribution cycles and deadlines, as well as the brand’s various sales agendas and strategies.

Carrying and sharing responsibilities

The exchange with exhibitors as well as the joint invitation and information management as well as the activation of buyers is and has always been part of SEEK’s success.

A close partnership with the German Fashion Council and the collaborative hosting of more than 10 international buyers will be continued and strengthened. Amongst other activities, On the first day of the show, SEEK together with Berlin Fashion Week, coordinated by the German Fashion Council, hosted a lunch on-site. Grace Palmer from HBX from Hypebeast, Dean Walker and Allie Williams from End Clothing, Chris Fisher from Browns Fashion, Jens Burmester from Overkill, Joao Vasconcelos from Wrong Weather spend the rest of the afternoon on location, catching up with known and familiar brands as well as discovering new talents and innovations.

"I don't think there are more efficient and enjoyable ways for an industry to come together and move forward collectively than what we've achieved in these two days at SEEK. We ordered, talked, discussed, argued, danced, and laughed. Together with our partners, we found ways to effectively measure sustainability, highlighting brands and their actions. SEEK is about commitment and connection." Maren Wiebus, SEEK

Sustainability, with soul and synergy

This edition, 41% of the exhibiting brands have joined the CONSCIOUS CLUB, demonstrating remarkable resilience amid global and industry challenges, and showing a commitment to positive change.

In collaboration with studio MM04 and IVALO.COM, SEEK has successfully implemented the 360° sustainability brand validation. This initiative highlights SEEK’s CONSCIOUS CLUB as a pivotal hub for fashion with a purpose beyond style. The innovative, customised tool provides comprehensive sustainability assessments and valuable insights for brands. Until July 31st, all SEEK exhibitors have the opportunity to use the tool for accessing personalised reporting.

Furthermore, SEEK continued its collaboration with 202030 - The Berlin Fashion Summit, Germany's leading platform for interdisciplinary dialogue and networking among avant-garde creatives, pragmatic researchers, and industry leaders. During the panel hosted by SEEK, featuring Cheryll Mühlen (J’N’C), Thimo Schwenzfeier (Conscious Fashion Store Berlin), Niki de Schryver (COSH!), and Guillermo Verela (Twothirds), discussions centered on selling Sustainability without compromising integrity. It was concluded that infusing products with soul and involving customers in a shared journey are key solutions.