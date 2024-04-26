Porsche Chester Cheshire Fashion Week features a sustainable focus for summer 2024

Chester is set to become a fashion hub tgis summer for the second year running, as designers and fashion visionaries from all over the world gather to showcase their latest creations with sustainability in mind during Porsche Chester Cheshire Fashion Week 2024. This year's event will feature both established and emerging designers, all of whom champion sustainable fashion practices.

As part of its push to become carbon neutral by 2030, the Porsche car company, a luxury manufacturer with their Chester branch is sponsoring the summer sustainable fashion week. The fashion week event aims to highlight Chester as a unique fashion destination while supporting the Cheshire high streets. The event will take place from 13th - 15th June 2024 at various venues across Chester, including Chester Cathedral and the Abode Hotel Chester. The main focus of this year's event is sustainability, and designers and brands will share their vision of promoting sustainable fashion practices through their clothing designs.

Porsche Shop, talent agency Sintillate Talent, glossy magazine Swanky Magazine, and hotel chain Abode Hotels Chester are among the brands that are sponsoring and partnering with this year's event. A variety of international fashion designers, such as the award-winning Irish designer Original Ireland, Nigerian designers Ololade Atelier and Shawler Couture, and acclaimed UK regional designers like Elie Bahar Fashion Designer, Misty Couture, Doyenne The Label, Gemma Grao Artist, Aroma Staples, The Sensualist, Rafael Azevedo, Olivia Eden, and retail fashion house White Stuff.

Claire Namukolo Raven Cheshire Fashion Week director said: Visitors from Ireland, Nigeria, and the United States are expected to visit Chester as part of this year's sustainable theme. The event will highlight the latest fashion trends while also promoting sustainable fashion practices and supporting local businesses. Our efforts since the event launched in 2019 to establish Cheshire as a premier fashion destination and contribute to 'The One City Plan' to boost Chester's retail, hospitality, and tourism sectors are showing positive results. We are thrilled to have global talent joining us in Chester to support our sustainable message, and we are proud to announce that the leading automotive manufacturer, Porsche Chester, is sponsoring the event.

This year's fashion event is set to be a grand affair. In addition to the fashion shows, the event will also host the first edition of the Fashion Week Awards. The ceremony aims to recognise and appreciate the exceptional talent in the fashion and creative industries. The presence of the Lord Mayor of Chester will add to the grandeur of the occasion. It's a great opportunity for individuals to showcase their skills and be acknowledged for their hard work.