The Textiles Recycling Expo 2025: a hub for innovation, collaboration and education

The much-anticipated Textiles Recycling Expo is premiering this year, on 4-5 June in Brussels, Belgium and free registration is now officially open for prospective attendees. The event is positioned as the central hub for innovation, collaboration and education, curated for key professionals within the textiles recycling industry, and we are thrilled to announce our collaboration with them!

Entering into 2025, the demands for sustainable textile practices are only increasing with pressures to develop viable solutions to divert textile waste away from landfills. Attendees of the Textiles Recycling Expo will have the opportunity to network with a range of pioneering suppliers at the forefront of the industry and its demands. They will also benefit from the latest technologies, products, and services which will all be on show in the bustling hall.

In addition to the range of innovations on display, the event also provides a collaborative forum where key professionals, leaders and industry experts converge to share valuable insights and knowledge. This exciting platform is the leading destination for professionals looking to discuss integral ideas and take part in important conversations that will ultimately shape a sustainable future for the textiles industry. The groundbreaking exhibition is proud to attract an international audience at its central meeting point in Belgium, bringing together experts from across the globe. These professionals specialise in textiles supply chain, recycling, waste, manufacturing, as well as clothing suppliers and retailers, bringing a wealth of knowledge and offering countless networking opportunities for each attendee.

Credits: Textiles Recycling Expo

The Textiles Recycling Expo is shaping up to be a premier event in the industry with an extensive conference program featuring expert speakers, and a showcase of the most innovative exhibitors including AIMPLAS, Andtritz, Stadler, Picvisa, Redwave, Valvan and many more.

The event is organised by AMI and backed by leading associations including EuRIC, Fedustria, ReHubs , ASTRI, the Textiles Recycling Association, and many more. AMI is a leading provider of international exhibitions and conferences for the recycling market, their portfolio includes the Plastics Recycling World Expos which take place in Europe, the USA and India, plus conferences focused on both mechanical and chemical recycling. The company also publishes Plastics Recycling World magazine and produces in-depth market reports on recycling trends.

For more information on taking part in the event, and to complete your free registration visit Textiles Recycling Expo’s website.