Push the boundaries of fashion at PI Apparel Milan

PI Apparel brings together industry leaders to discuss digital transformation within the apparel industry.

PI Apparel is returning to the fashion capital of Milan to bring together top brands and leading creatives who are demonstrating how digital tools can be leveraged to accelerate the apparel industry.

As our flagship European event, this year will bring together the fashion industry's finest to discuss how digitalisation is impacting every aspect of the sector. Our line-up of speakers will be sharing their expertise on topics ranging from leveraging digital tools to sustainable scaling to how creativity is adapting with AI.

The past few years have been tumultuous for the apparel industry as brands have fought to adapt, not only to the disruptions of the pandemic, but also to the advancements of the digital space. Staying relevant and ahead of the game has never been harder, but it has never been a better time to explore how your brand, with the right tools, can push the boundaries of creativity and digitization.

PI Apparel Milan will create the ideal space to discuss which technologies and strategies are succeeding with the European market. This will also be an unmissable chance to build connections with individuals and brands who are paving the way in the digital apparel space.

The overarching concern of the fashion industry is what the future holds for designers, creatives, brands and consumers as we enter an increasingly digitised world. Questions of ethics, sustainability and authenticity are at the forefront of the industry as the virtual world is constantly evolving. We have seen a number of brands, such as Hermés, Tommy Hilfiger and Diesel, begin to invest in the Metaverse and phygital spaces. Recent events such as NFT Paris, which was backed by President Macron, and Digital Fashion Week in New York and London, further highlight the growing necessity of brands to invest in digital tools.

While the presence of the virtual world comes with its challenges, the opportunities to improve processes, manufacturing and design are undeniable. For example, Tommy Hilfiger’s virtual catwalk at last year’s New York Fashion Week demonstrated how brands can use ‘metahumans’ to diversify their models and create more size-inclusive clothing.

Key themes at PI Apparel Milan include: Virtual Try-On, Augmented Reality, Digital Product Creation and Sustainable Scaling.

This year's line-up will feature sessions led by fashion and technology trailblazers who will be sharing their expertise on topics such as adopting 3D workflows, the industry’s talent gap, and the pros and cons of the Metaverse. Featuring:

Marie Bastian, Founder & CEO, World of Mesh

Jacqui King, Design Director, Adidas

Emilio Mosteiro Perez, Head of Digital Transformation, MANGO

In addition to these invaluable insights, attendees will get the chance to build connections with fellow industry trailblazers. Current attendees include:

Graphic and Product Designer, Gucci

Consumer Engagement, MaxMara

Senior Manager Corporate Strategy, Puma

Please note that delegate registration is only open to valid end user delegates, namely brands, retailers and manufacturers.

