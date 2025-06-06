Refiberd Announced as Winner of Trailblazer Programme 2025 at Global Fashion Summit

Global Fashion Agenda (GFA) and PDS Ventures have revealed Refiberd as the winner of the Trailblazer Programme 2025. The announcement was made last night at the official Celebration Dinner of Global Fashion Summit: Copenhagen Edition 2025, the leading international forum for sustainability in fashion, presented by GFA.

Refiberd, shortlisted under the ‘Closed Loop Pathways’ category, was selected by a panel of industry experts based on the potential for systemic impact demonstrated in their comprehensive application and live pitching. The company’s pioneering technology uses hyperspectral imaging and AI to accurately identify the material composition of textiles, unlocking critical advancements in textile recycling, resale authentication, and traceability.

As the Trailblazer winner, Refiberd will receive an investment of up to USD 200,000 from PDS Ventures, pending successful completion of financial and legal due diligence and final Investment Committee approval. The award also includes strategic commercial and operational support from PDS Group, including development and commercialisation assistance from its innovation-focused subsidiary, Positive Materials.

Federica Marchionni, CEO, Global Fashion Agenda, said: “At this year’s Summit, we are challenging the industry to address its greatest obstacles and implement proven catalysts for change. Refiberd exemplifies how technological innovation can help bridge longstanding structural gaps in the fashion system. Their solution reflects the spirit of the Trailblazer Programme and the theme of ‘Barriers and Bridges’ by turning challenge into opportunity. We are proud to support their journey and continue fostering a space where collaboration across sectors enables transformation at scale.”

Pallak Seth, Executive Vice Chairman, PDS, commented on the award win: “We are thrilled to name Refiberd as the winner of the Trailblazer Programme 2025. Refiberd embodies the spirit of visionary entrepreneurship—developing breakthrough technology with the potential to transform the fashion industry. The funding support provided through this award will be instrumental in scaling its innovations and driving forward circular textile recycling across the supply chain. Now in its second year, the Trailblazer Programme has seen incredible momentum, attracting applicants from six continents and showcasing a diverse mix of pioneering solutions. This growing global response reflects the commitment of PDS Ventures, in collaboration with Global Fashion Agenda, to empower founders who are reimagining fashion for a more sustainable future. The 2025 edition sets a new benchmark for excellence, demonstrating the calibre of talent shaping the next era of fashion—one that is more circular, equitable, and climate-conscious.”

Sarika Bajaj, Co-Founder & CEO, Refiberd said: “The Refiberd team is thrilled to have been selected as the winner for the 2025 Trailblazer Programme! Having our technology be recognised by so many influential members of the fashion and textile industry is incredible validation for our team, and we are so grateful that the judges recognised the need for more accurate material data across the supply chain. This opportunity comes at a critical growth point for Refiberd, and we are thrilled to work towards scaling our technology with the support of the Trailblazer Programme, PDS Ventures, and Global Fashion Agenda.”

Now in its second year, the Trailblazer Programme 2025 received over 200 applications from 44 countries across six continents - nearly double last year’s total. Nine outstanding innovators were selected following a rigorous review by a cross-sector jury including representatives from Ralph Lauren, Fashion for Good, Zalando, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, GFA, and PDS Ventures.

This year’s programme was structured around three key innovation pillars that address critical priorities for a more sustainable fashion industry: Working With Nature, Closed Loop Pathways, and Tech Powered Transformation. The overall runners-up were Manny AI, recognised under the Tech Powered Transformation pillar for its AI platform enabling responsive, demand-driven supply chains, and Matereal, highlighted under Working With Nature for its chemical and AI-powered platform that creates less toxic, decarbonised polymers for textiles to fit supply chain needs.

The nine shortlisted Trailblazers were featured within the Innovation Forum at Global Fashion Summit, gaining direct exposure to industry stakeholders, brands, manufacturers, and investors.

The physical Trailblazer Award was designed and produced by Yellow Octopus Circular Solutions, created from a minimum of 60% recycled textile waste sourced directly from the fashion industry. More than just a symbol, the award contains approximately a box full of textiles.

Visit www.globalfashionagenda.org to learn more about the Trailblazer Programme and explore the featured innovators.