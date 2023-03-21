Registration for the 38th World Fashion Convention now open!

IAF and SPESA are proud to announce that the registration for the 38th World Fashion Convention to be held October 22-25 in Philadelphia is now open. The IAF is hosting this 2023 edition of their annual Convention together with the US member association SPESA, the Sewn Products Equipment Suppliers of the Americas and with the support of AAFA, the American Apparel and Footwear Association.

After Conventions in Dhaka, Antwerp, Lahore, Istanbul, Maastricht, Mumbai and Rio de Janeiro, this is the first time in two decades that an IAF Conventions will again be held in North America. This edition in Philadelphia will, uniquely, bring together the full global supply chain, including US, Canadian and European brands, (Latin) American, European, African and Asian manufacturers as well as solution and technology providers, educators and policy makers. The IAF expects to receive about 300 delegates, from over 20 countries.

The Convention will be a mix of educational and social activities, including a 1.5 day conference, an off-site festive dinner, a business matchmaking activity and the IAF Golf Tournament. The theme and the activities of this year’s Convention are fully built around the presence of the full supply chain, bringing together brands, retailers and their suppliers. “Industry in Transition: Building stronger, smarter and more sustainable supply chains” is our theme and on all topics our speakers will represent the different components of the supply chain, showing how transition requires collaboration across this chain. The IAF has added a business matchmaking day, allowing retailers and brands to conveniently speak on one day to a global selection of potential suppliers.

IAF and SPESA are really looking forward to host a truly global and supply chain wide gathering of our industry in the beautiful Bellevue hotel in Philadelphia.

Read more information about the event here.