Retail innovation, sustainability & leadership among hot topics at The Retail Summit 2022

The global event is back with a content-led and thought-provoking edition this March

Global, content-led event, The Retail Summit is delighted to announce its second edition, taking place on 14-15 March 2022 at Atlantis, The Palm. The Retail Summit 2022 is set to welcome retailers, leaders, and industry experts worldwide to explore the evolution of the industry and markets at an in-person event, a first for the summit since the 2020 pandemic began.

Image: The Retail Summit

The Summit will be hosting a two-day agenda that brings together the brightest minds in the industry to reshape and define the next generation of retailers. Industry experts will facilitate discussions on the global economic outlook, Gen Z’s impact on retail trends, retail revolution, sustainability, and an overview on the future of ecommerce.

“The Retail Summit’s second edition focuses on discussing the new retail landscape resulting from the global pandemic. With talks that will include addressing the future of the retail industry internationally, we look forward to spotlighting inspirational leaders and showcasing the most innovative and impactful stories within the sector,” says Gary Thatcher, CEO and Co-Founder of The Retail Summit.

The summit, in partnership with Dubai Chamber of Commerce, will lead the conversation for local and regional retail industries and emphasize on the disruptive thinking that drives growth in the current retail environment. The Retail Summit will also shine light on the fastest-growing verticals in retail, with sessions dedicated to innovation, supply chain, and omnichannel retailing that truly differentiates customer experience.

Image: The Retail Summint

H.E. Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber of Commerce said: “The Retail Summit 2022 comes at a time of transition for global retail, as industry players navigate through uncharted economic times and explore experiential solutions for success. Following the success of the summit held in Dubai a few years ago, the emirate will provide the perfect backdrop for this premier event as one of the world’s most sought-after retail destinations. The summit puts the spotlight on key trends reshaping the market in the Covid-era, as well as attractive opportunities emerging on the horizon. We look forward to welcoming industry leaders from around the world to Dubai for what is expected to be a world-class summit.”

Facilitating panel discussions throughout the retail ecosystem and beyond, The Retail Summit 2022 will welcome leading executives from global retailers including Alexander Lacik - CEO of Pandora, Giuseppina Violante, VP EMEA Portfolio & Growth Leader, COTY, Susie Kuhn, President EMEA, Foot Locker, Thierry Andretta, CEO, Mulberry, Paolo De Cesare - CEO of MATCHESFASHION, David Boynton - CEO of The Body Shop, Beth Butterwick, CEO, Jigsaw, Saud Alsulaiman - CEO of Alsulaiman Group, Saleh Al Tunaib- Co-Founder and CEO of Raha, Kapil Sethi, Deputy CEO, Gulf Marketing Group and many more.

Registration is now available at www.theretailsummit.com