Revealing the Fashion Pioneers Awards 2025 Nominees: Your Vote Matters

The Fashion Pioneers Awards 2025, in partnership with the City of Amsterdam and Fashion United, proudly announce the nominees for its inaugural edition. After an inspiring application phase featuring visionary entries from across Europe, the moment has arrived, the nominees are revealed, and public voting is now open.

The winners will be celebrated at a dedicated award ceremony on 28 November 2025, held at Fashion for Good in Amsterdam.

The Fashion Pioneers Awards

Initiated by campaign agency Mumster after a decade of impactful work in the sustainable fashion sector, the Fashion Pioneers Awards were created to strengthen and support a thriving ecosystem of forward-thinking fashion pioneers. Developed alongside an advisory board of industry experts and leading partners, the awards celebrate innovation, sustainability, circularity and social progress in fashion. Each category has been carefully designed to provide tangible value, from visibility and mentorship to strategic partnerships and financial support, empowering the next generation of changemakers.

Social Impact Award - Presented by the Rabo Foundation

This award honors a fashion pioneer who merges creativity with social entrepreneurship, using fashion as a force for inclusive and sustainable change. The nominees exemplify fairness, empowerment, and responsible innovation, supporting the Rabo Foundation’s mission to promote equal opportunities and circular progress worldwide.

Nominees:

● Thami Schweichler – United Repair Centre

● Rob van den Dool – Yumeko

● Daan Sonnemans & Anabel Poh – Kantamanto Social Club

● Sebastiaan Kramer & Sjaak Hullekes – Hul le Kes

● Lotje Terra – BORO x Atelier

Amsterdam Circular Changemaker Award - Presented by the City of Amsterdam

This award recognizes entrepreneurs reshaping the fashion industry with innovative circular solutions that tackle social and environmental challenges. The nominees represent Amsterdam’s pioneering spirit and its vision to lead global change in the transition to a circular economy.

Nominees:

● Vincent van der Holst & Romy Goedhart – VNYX

● Agnes Fox – Mended

● Ellen Mensink – Bright Fiber

● Luca Kemkes – Kemkes

● Douwe de Boer, Eugénie Mulier & Diek Pothoven – MARTAN

Circular Design Award - Presented by HUGO BOSS for BOSS THE CHANGE

This award celebrates designers pioneering the future of circular fashion. The nominees were selected for their visionary designs aligned with the HUGO BOSS Circular Design strategy. The winning concept will be realized together with the BOSS Creative team, marking a tangible step toward a more circular fashion system.

Nominees:

● Verena Weiss

● Pleun Pijnenburg

● Coby Laureijs

● Arian Khalifeh Soltani

● Nicole Plender

Circular System Challenger Award - Presented by ZEEMAN

This award honors innovators developing accessible, scalable, and socially responsible circular solutions in production, process, or product. The nominees reflect ZEEMAN’s belief that true innovation lies in simplicity, affordability, and impact.

Nominees:

● Véronique Pustjens-Baer – Circular Footwear

● Marleen Gulden – Made Out Of

● Anne Boermans – Zeefier

● Brigitta Danka– Around Systems

● Heike Petersen Cunza – Wellicious

Public Voting Now Open

The nominees across all categories have now been announced. From 10 October to 10 November 2025, the public is invited to cast their votes for their favorite changemakers via the official Fashion Pioneers Awards website.

The winners, chosen by a combination of jury evaluation and public voting, will be revealed on 28 November 2025 during the Fashion Pioneers Awards Ceremony at Fashion for Good in Amsterdam.

Fashion pioneers, sustainability advocates, and world citizens are encouraged to join the movement, explore the nominees’ stories, and take part in shaping the future of fashion.

Visit the official website to meet the nominees and vote for your favorite: fashionpioneersawards.nl/nominees