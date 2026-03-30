Revolve returns to the desert with ninth annual Revolve Festival

REVOLVE Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV), the fashion destination for the next-generation consumer, announces the return of its 9th Annual REVOLVE Festival. Taking place on Saturday, April 11th, in Thermal, California. REVOLVE Festival defines the pinnacle of music, fashion, and culture, drawing the most influential names in entertainment and social media.

This year's theme, The Grand Revivre, evokes the charm and excitement of a bygone carnival era through captivating visual elements and striking design. Guests will immerse themselves in classic carnival games, photo-worthy moments, and unforgettable live music, creating an experience like no other.

Meanwhile, festival-goers and fans alike can shop the curated festival edit in The REVOLVE Festival Shop on REVOLVE.com. This edit features a range of styles, including exclusive pieces from Leslie Amon, Amanda Upichard, and LAMARQUE, along with a variety of festival-inspired themes from Western and Boho to Sporty Remix and Cottage Core—allowing fans to carry the signature REVOLVE Festival aesthetic beyond the event.

Customers can also visit the REVOLVE store located at The Grove in Los Angeles for an immersive in-store REVOLVE Festival experience throughout April, featuring live DJs, gifts with purchase from Nail Reformation and complimentary drinks from Bloom. (while supplies last)

“REVOLVE Festival is the moment where everything we’re known for comes to life, blending fashion, community, and culture. Every year, we push ourselves to create something more immersive, more unexpected, and more iconic than the last. We're bringing our customers and partners into a world that only REVOLVE can create, and we can't wait to show them what we have in store.” Michael Mente, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Revolve Group Inc.

REVOLVE Festival has set the standard as the premier fashion and music destination, drawing A-list celebrities, top-tier influencers, and industry leaders from around the globe. It is known for its extensive social media impact, with a multitude of guests and performing artists attending in prior years, including Travis Kelce, Timothée Chalamet, Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber, Megan Fox, Brooklyn Beckham, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Tobey Maguire, Sydney Sweeney, Emily Ratajkowski, Sophie Turner, and many more.

This year, REVOLVE Festival brings together an exciting lineup of brand activations from leading names in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and technology. Highlights include Affirm, the official payment partner, which will host an “Affirm-ation” game station where guests can win gift cards or luxury goods. PopSockets will feature a spin-the-wheel game and a DIY PopSockets Grip Bar, allowing guests to customize their phone’s festival outfit and win additional tech accessories.

DC Studios’ Supergirl will bring to life an immersive intergalactic experience and lounge bar, complete with specialty cocktails and surprise guest takeaways inspired by the much anticipated upcoming film from director Craig Gillespie, starring Milly Alcock and Jason Momoa.

Additional spirit offerings include PATRÓN Tequila, making its REVOLVE Festival debut as the exclusive tequila partner and serving premium drinks in a limited-time, desert-inspired collector’s cup. Hennessy will be offered as the exclusive Cognac, while Bloom will provide refreshing alternatives with a Dirty Soda Bar featuring its better-for-you probiotic sodas.

Guests will also enjoy gifted products and immersive experiences from some of REVOLVE’s most coveted brands. Activations include Kulani Kinis’ Airstream, Quay’s Sunglass Bar, and more from Bur Bur, Schutz Shoes, Huda Beauty (coming soon to REVOLVE), and Skylar—the refounded clean fragrance brand by Leah Kateb—bringing fans a dynamic mix of style, beauty, and unexpected surprises.

Food offerings will feature SONIC, serving carnival classics like corn dogs, crispy tots, and the new lineup of SONIC Refreshers for feel-good hydration. Guests can also visit a playful pickle cart from 8 Other Reasons x Good Girl Snacks, and enjoy more from El Pollo Loco, Fruit Riot, SkinnyDipped x Malk Organics, Drumroll Donuts, and more.