Rome Bridal Week 2026 – a showcase of bridal elegance

The anticipation for the upcoming Rome Bridal Week continues to build as we announce the new dates for this prestigious trade event: 22 - 24 March 2026, Fiera di Roma, Italy.

This three-day bridal and fashion affair promises to be a perfect showcase for the bridal trade, highlighting the latest trends in design and fashion, celebrating ‘The Essence of Bridal Elegance’.

Quality is Key

Rome Bridal Week stands as a beacon of innovation and tradition in the bridal industry. The show will feature a stunning array of Italian brands, celebrated for their craftsmanship and style ‘Made in Italy’. In addition to showcasing local designers, RBW will also host international brands, ensuring a diverse representation of bridal fashion. This combination guarantees buyers access to high-quality products that embody both contemporary trends and timeless elegance.

“Quality is a key point for us at Rome Bridal Week,” states Elena Colonna, Event Director of Rome Bridal Week. “With an emphasis on excellence, this trade event serves as a platform for both emerging and established designers and manufacturers to present their collections. Attendees can expect to see the finest fabrics, intricate detailing, and innovative designs that cater to the diverse tastes of today’s brides. We focus on ‘The Essence of Bridal Elegance’, ‘The Art of Bridal Elegance’, ‘The Finest of Bridal Elegance’ and ‘The Soul of Bridal Elegance’.”

The Essence of Bridal Elegance

The theme for RBW 2026, ‘The Essence of Bridal Elegance’, encapsulates the spirit of the event. It reflects a commitment to celebrating all aspects of bridal fashion—from the artistry of design to the emotional connection brides have with their attire. The event will feature a series of dramatic runway performances, where designers will unveil their latest collections, confirming forthcoming trends in bridal fashion.

New Branding and Fresh Spirit

As part of our commitment to innovation, RBW is excited to introduce a new branding campaign and a revamped website. This fresh approach aims to enhance the overall experience for both exhibitors and attendees. The new website features an intuitive layout, making it easier for users to navigate, and find vital information about the show and access all background insights about the campaign which focuses for Rome Bridal Week 2026 on ‘The Essence of Bridal Elegance’, ‘The Art of Bridal Elegance’, ‘The Finest of Bridal Elegance’ and ‘The Soul of Bridal Elegance’.

“The spirit of RBW is one of collaboration and creativity, providing a unique environment where industry professionals can network, share ideas, and foster relationships that will drive the bridal market forward,” explains Elena Colonna. “We invite all industry professionals, including designers, buyers, and media representatives, to join us in Rome from 22 - 24 March 2026, for a celebration of bridal fashion that promises to inspire and invigorate. Whether you're seeking the latest trends, networking opportunities, or simply want to experience the beauty of bridal elegance, Rome Bridal Week is the destination for you.”

