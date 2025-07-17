Rome Bridal Week 2026 - Brands are celebrating Italian excellence

The Elegance of Italian Craftsmanship at Rome Bridal Week 2026

As the countdown begins for Rome Bridal Week 2026, set to dazzle from 22 – 24 March 2026, the city of Rome is poised to reaffirm its status as a global bridal fashion capital. Among the standout exhibitors some of Italy’s most prestigious bridal brands have already confirmed their participation, each bringing their unique craftsmanship to this burgeoning epicentre of bridal innovation. RBW promises to offer a unique opportunity to witness the unparalleled artistry and timeless elegance that only “Made in Italy” can deliver.

Credits: Rome Bridal Week

Celebrating Italian Excellence: The Brands to Watch

Daniela De Souza – Flawless Tailoring

Daniela De Souza is synonymous with sophisticated bridal gowns that blend contemporary flair with classic Italian tailoring. Her collections are celebrated for their intricate detailing and flawless tailoring, making her a much-anticipated participant at Rome Bridal Week 2026. Daniela's presence highlights the event’s commitment to showcasing artisanship that respects tradition while embracing innovation. “The event dates are scheduled to allow buyers from different markets to attend,” says Daniela De Souza. “By timing the event ahead of the usual sales campaign periods, stores that often appreciate the product but lack available budgets during those campaigns have a real opportunity to make purchases.”

Francesco Italy – Step into Italian Luxury

Combining comfort and style, Francesco Italy designs bridal footwear that complements every gown while showcasing superior craftsmanship. Made from the finest leathers and materials, these shoes reflect the elegance and passion inherent in Italian design. For Alessio Demma from Francesco Italy, it is a matter of course that they will be exhibiting at RBW 2026: “We chose RBW because it genuinely promotes ‘Made in Italy’, dedicating space, and attention to what represents our identity: artisanal quality, style, and care for detail. It is a strategic showcase, appreciated by international buyers seeking Italian excellence.”

Luisa Sposa – Synonymous with Luxury and Grace

Luisa Sposa is a beacon of Italian bridal fashion, renowned for its timeless designs and meticulous attention to detail. Luisa Sposa’s commitment to “Made in Italy” excellence ensures that every bride feels confident and radiant on her special day. Their participation signals Rome Bridal Week’s rising influence as the new hub for bridal fashion that respects heritage while looking forward. They say: “We’re excited to showcase our designs at Rome Bridal Week, highlighting ‘Made in Italy’. This show offers a unique chance to connect with carefully selected buyers. We chose this event because of its excellent organisation, attention to detail, and the exhibition space that highlights Italian quality. These features make Rome Bridal Week stand out from other bridal fairs.”

Marini Silvano – Accessories that Define Elegance

No bridal look is complete without the perfect accessories, and Marini Silvano excels in this art. Specialising in luxury bridal accessories, Marini Silvano’s creations add the final touch of glamour. “Our company produces garments in Italy that are refined and carefully crafted in terms of design and tailoring,” says Naida Marini from Marini Silvano. “And RBW is an event that offers the opportunity to meet the demands of buyers seeking ‘Made in Italy’ products. The timing of the show is ideal for the presentation of the collection, and the organisation and professionalism of the team behind this show make RBW unique in its sector.”

Mysecret Sposa – Pure Romance and Femininity

Mysecret Sposa offers a fresh, innovative approach to bridal fashion. Known for integrating delicate lacework, intricate embroidery, and fluid silhouettes, this brand perfectly captures the essence of romance and femininity. Rooted in Italian artisanry, their participation underscores Rome Bridal Week’s role as a platform where creativity meets commercial appeal: “Rome, with its rich history and strong ties to haute couture, is deeply connected to the bridal fashion world. Showing our collection in such a historic city strengthens the value of ‘Made in Italy’ and lets its true excellence shine through.”

Because “Made in Italy” Matters in Bridal Fashion

These brands’ enthusiastic commitment to participating in Rome Bridal Week 2026 is a testament to the event’s rapidly growing reputation. Traditionally, cities like Paris, Milan, and New York have dominated the bridal fashion scene. However, Rome is emerging as a fresh, vibrant centre that combines Italy’s unparalleled craftsmanship with a cosmopolitan flair, attracting designers, buyers, and media from around the world.

ROME BRIDAL WEEK | 22 – 24 MARCH 2026 | FIERA DI ROMA, ITALY