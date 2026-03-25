Rome Bridal Week 2026: The Bridal Industry Is Redefined in Rome with an International Outlook, Vision and New Aesthetics

Three days of meetings, fashion shows and international networking put Rome back at the forefront of the global bridal industry. With buyers and professionals from Europe, Asia and worldwide, the debut of the RBW Awards and the introduction of bridal trends for the 2027 season reflect a sector that is ever more structured, confident, and defined by strong stylistic signatures.

The 2026 Rome Bridal Week wrapped up with strong results, showcasing Rome as a hub of the international bridal industry for three days. This trade show proved to be a strategic platform for connecting creativity, craftsmanship and the business side of the sector.

Credits: Rome Bridal Week

At the Fiera di Roma, over 100 brands unveiled their 2027 bridal collections, fostering a direct exchange between distinct stylistic identities and business vision in a fully B2B setting. The constant stream of meetings and networking painted a picture of a sector that is dynamic, evolving and ever more connected.

The international scope of the event was underscored by the attendance of buyers and industry professionals from a wide range of countries. While Italy accounted for the majority of participants, the show also attracted strong representation from across Europe – including Austria, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland – as well as from markets outside Europe, such as Australia, China, Japan, Puerto Rico and South Korea, alongside nations including Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, San Marino and Slovenia. This broad and diverse attendance reflects Rome Bridal Week’s ability to reach multiple markets and strengthen its role as an international hub for the industry.

Credits: Rome Bridal Week

Adding to the energy of the three days was the comeback of the fashion shows, which highlighted the narrative side of bridal, turning collections into stories and giving a direct glimpse of the latest emerging aesthetic trends.

One of the most significant moments of the 2026 edition was the debut of the RBW Awards which shifted the spotlight from individual products to the broader system and recognising planning, consistency and innovation. Justin Alexander was celebrated for excellence in bridal manufacturing, while Francesco Italy received the award for excellence in accessories design, turning details into a visual language. The Made in Italy accolade went to Luisa Sposa, representing craftsmanship that embraces contemporary sensibilities while remaining true to its identity. Dalin achieved a double recognition – for excellence in customer service and for excellence in bold and unconventional design – demonstrating a vision that combines relationships with creative research. The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Elisabetta Polignano, an iconic figure in Italian bridal fashion.

Credits: Rome Bridal Week

The ceremony was one of the most intense moments of the event, highlighting the sector’s evolving directions and underlining the growing structure and sophistication of the industry as a whole.

The bridal collections for the 2027 season mark a bold new direction, leaving compromise behind. Silhouettes split between sleek, second-skin gowns and large, show-stopping volumes, defining a new, more distinctive and identity-driven idea of elegance. Construction and materials like lace, embroidery and textured fabrics are once again at the forefront, while accessories are set to steal the spotlight next season, with the veil returning in a contemporary form and new options such as capes and couture-inspired interpretations making their debut.

Credits: Rome Bridal Week

“This edition confirms Rome Bridal Week’s ability to evolve with the industry, strengthening its role as an international platform where creativity, business and relationships come together in a tangible way.

The growing presence of international professionals, combined with the excellence and quality of the exhibition offerings, reflects a system that is increasingly solid, self-aware and future-oriented,” says Valentina Mazzoni, Sales Manager of Rome Bridal Week.

With the 2026 edition, Rome Bridal Week further reinforces its standing in the global bridal fashion calendar, serving not just as a showcase, but as a space where bridal design is crafted, explored and directed towards new horizons.

ROME BRIDAL WEEK | 14 – 16 MARCH 2027 | FIERA DI ROMA, ITALY