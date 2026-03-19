Rome Bridal Week 2026: The Eternal City Reinforces Its Position in the Global Bridal Market

From 22 – 24 March, the capital of Italy will welcome buyers, retailers and industry experts from around the world to discover the 2027 bridal collections. Key highlights of Rome Bridal Week, include the return of the Fashion Shows and the debut of the RBW Awards, recognising excellence in the bridal industry.

This Sunday, 22 March, the latest edition of Rome Bridal Week opens its doors, bringing together buyers, retailers and bridal professionals from across the globe in the heart of Rome, underscoring its growing prominence in the international bridal fashion scene.

For three days, Rome becomes the hub where creativity, craftsmanship and business vision come together, offering industry professionals a preview of the 2027 bridal collections presented by over 100 brands from various countries. Entirely B2B, the event encourages face-to-face engagement between companies and buyers and has grown into a prime platform for developing commercial relationships, spotting trends, and bridging different markets.

Credits: Rome Bridal Week

The 2026 edition is marked by a dynamic programme that combines the exhibition area with the return of the Fashion Shows – moments when the dress moves beyond the static display to become a story, a language, and a creative identity. The runways thus become a central feature of the event, designed to give buyers and industry professionals an immediate insight into the new aesthetic directions of contemporary bridal fashion.

A major highlight of this edition is the launch of the RBW Awards, an accolade designed to celebrate excellence, creativity and innovation within the bridal industry. The RBW Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday 22 March at 18:15 in the Event Area of the exhibition space, celebrating the work and talent driving the sector forward. The finalists for the 2026 edition represent some of today’s most outstanding brands in terms of design quality, creative vision, and ability to respond to the evolving bridal market.

RBW Awards Finalists

Excellence in Bridal Manufacturing: Dalin, Justin Alexander, Luisa Sposa

Excellence in Accessories Design: Bianco Evento, Flower Girls by Lilly, Francesco Italy

Excellence "Made in Italy": Dalin, Donatella Gallo, Luisa Sposa

Excellence in Customer Service: Bianco Evento, Carla, Dalin

Excellence in Bold & Unconventional Design: Dalin, Donatella Gallo, Justin Alexander

“Rome Bridal Week continues to establish itself as a key international platform for bridal fashion, fostering dialogue between brands, markets and professionals all driven by quality and vision,” comments event organiser Andrew Lookman. “Our ambition is to enhance this role, providing the industry with a space where creativity, business and relationships can develop naturally and sustainably.”

Credits: Rome Bridal Week

Rome Bridal Week 2026 confirms its increasingly global character, welcoming industry professionals from both established markets and emerging bridal regions. This demonstrates the show’s ability to attract a global audience and to position Rome as a meeting point for craftsmanship, creative vision, and commercial development.

“This edition takes another step in the event’s ongoing development,” adds Valentina Mazzoni, Sales Manager of Rome Bridal Week. “The increase in international buyers, the return of the Fashion Shows, and the debut of the RBW Awards reflect the essence of an event that continues to evolve, keeping the value of relationships and the quality of the exhibition at its core.”

Once again, Rome provides the setting, a city which enhances fashion’s cultural dimension and offers the bridal sector a singular perspective where tradition meets modernity. It is here that Rome Bridal Week reinforces its identity as an international platform for the sector, increasingly central on the global bridal fashion calendar.

Event Details