Rosa Clará Group exclusively at European Bridal Week

Rosa Clará Group, one of Spain's leading names in bridal and occasionwear, globally celebrated for its design innovation and commitment to distinction, will unveil its 2026 collections at European Bridal Week, taking place from 29 - 31 March 2025 at Messe Essen, Germany.

Recognising the significance of partnering with northern Europe’s largest and most influential trade event, Rosa Clará Group continues to strengthen its international presence and has chosen European Bridal Week as an exclusive hot spot for showcasing their portfolio. The early dates of the 11th edition provide a strategic advantage for both brands and buyers, ensuring an unparalleled start to the season.

Says Jose Antonio Lopez, International Occasion-Wear Director of Rosa Clará Group:

“The sheer scale of European Bridal Week and the exceptional quality of brands on show mean that many retailers complete their annual buying during these three days. This makes it an indispensable event for forging strong supplier-retailer relationships and showcasing our collections to the international market.”

Credits: Rosa Clará Group

The Rosa Clará Legacy

Founded in 1995 by the visionary Rosa Clará, the brand began in a luxurious boutique in Barcelona and has since become a globally recognised name. Offering a variety of occasionwear labels – from the sophisticated Aire Fiesta and Rosa Clará Cocktail to the bold and vibrant Dani’s Party – the designs embody glamour, modernity, and artistry. The new season’s collections push boundaries with daring hues, sleek silhouettes, expert draping and eye-catching prints, captivating fashion-forward audiences around the world.

Rosa Clará continues to captivate in bridalwear with collections that embody elegance, individuality, and innovation. The core Rosa Clará bridal collection, along with lines such as Aire Barcelona, Aire Atelier, Alma Novia, Luna Novias and Adriana Alier, showcases gowns crafted for the discerning bride who seeks both style and substance.

Simultaneously, Rosa Clará Couture enhances the bridal experience with luxurious designs characterised by artistic creativity and freedom.

As European Bridal Week promises to be another unmissable event, also Pronovias, another of Spain's biggest players in the industry, has chosen European Bridal Week, for its White One, St Patrick, and Ladybird labels.

EUROPEAN BRIDAL WEEK | 29 - 31 MARCH 2025 | MESSE ESSEN, GERMANY

ABOUT EUROPEAN BRIDAL WEEK Read more about European Bridal week on their event page