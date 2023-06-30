SAVE THE DATE: 15th edition FASHIONCLASH Festival

15th edition of the international and interdisciplinary FASHIONCLASH Festival will take place from 17 - 19 November 2023 in Maastricht (The Netherlands). During this three-day festival, a new generation of designers and performing artists from all over the world are given the opportunity to show their work to a broad (inter)national audience. The program with an exhibition, performances, talks, workshops and fashion film screenings, showcases projects that explore, contextualize and celebrate contemporary fashion culture.

FASHIONCLASH Festival is all about discovering, stimulating and co-shaping current developments in fashion and opening up these developments to a wide audience. Participants of the festival belong to a generation of designers and artists who explore and question the boundaries of their discipline. With their works they move between the transdisciplinary domains of fashion, social design and visual arts.

The multi-voiced festival program is a composite selection from the proposals submitted through various open calls and from the projects initiated by FASHIONCLASH itself that are being developed in co-production with various organizations and makers. For FASHIONCLASH, the annual festival is a vehicle for disclosing the results of all projects and talent development trajectories that happen throughout the year program.

The program includes a.o.:

The Clash House, performance program

Fashion Film Program, with awards and premiere of a FASHIONCLASH film production powered by Meester Koetsier Foundation

New Fashion Narratives exhibition at Bureau Europa

Fashion Makes Sense, with presentations and workshops of participation projects such as campaign project, The Hooooooodie Project, Who cares what you wear? etc.

Afterparty with performances

New Fashion Narratives in co-creation with 5 fashion practitioners; Open Call open till July 14

For this year’s exhibition program, five independent fashion practitioners were invited by FASHIONCLASH to form a curatorial team and collaborate on the concept for the New Fashion Narratives exhibition that will be presented at Bureau Europa during FASHIONCLASH Festival 2023.Starting the curatorial process with a Residency Week in Maastricht in April 2023, they decided to take a different approach: instead of focusing all attention on the final product, they prefer to highlight the diversity of creative approaches that are often hidden away as ‘process’. “We are interested in what is rarely made known to the public.”

How would (re)sources from the past, act in the present and create context for the future?

“What happens during the creation process? What types of creative references get used and lost? What are the different collaborations required in order to make one’s final vision come to life? We would like to explore how multi-authorship is represented in fashion and how to unlock new perspectives by zooming in on the creative processes.”

Curators are: Enzo Aït Kaci, Chinouk Filique, Jonathan Ho, Lotte de Jager and Boris Kollar.

Campaign Project in co-creation with young people

FASHIONCLASH is actively dedicated in involving various target groups and a broad audience, especially young people, by organizing all kinds of activities throughout the year. This year the festival campaign was developed entirely in co-creation with young people. From outfits to styling and performance, more than 40 young people aged 8 to 37 participated in the project. Between Friday, April 14 and Saturday, May 27, 2023, FASHIONCLASH had set up a Pop- Up Atelier in collaboration with Centre Céramique in Maastricht. Several designers have supervised the fashion making workshops. Photographer Laura Knipsael and video maker Steve Iseger guided the young people in the photo and video production. The result, consisting of a collection of outfits, a series of photos and a fashion film, will be used for the festival campaign and will be exhibited at Center Céramique during the festival.