Save the Date: 3D Next Level 3.0 Event in November 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands

IAF, the Amsterdam Fashion Institute (AMFI), Hochschule Albstadt and Alvanon are organizing the second edition of the 3D Next LVL 3.0 Event. It will be held on November 21-22, 2024 at AMFI in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. This innovative event will offer great insights into the product and process innovations in digital product creation (DPC) from sourcing to sales.

This event is unique because it brings together the digital practitioners from leading brands, the leading tech suppliers, the global industry federation and two major educational institutes. All brought together in two exciting days in Amsterdam that cannot be missed by anyone who, like the organizers, believes that the fashion industry needs 3D digital to take us to the next level.

3D digital must touch the entire supply chain at scale for it to live up to expectations. Investments must involve and improve full supply chain processes, from raw material to consumer. Digital fabric libraries must offer enough choice and quality for designers to create digital designs leading to digital samples that are trusted by product developers to lead to excellent products. The heart of the matter is that we need to reach critical digital mass across the supply chain. This event will explore what barriers there are to be broken down in order to reach this critical mass quicker.

Perfect for brands and retailers at any stage of their process in DPC and 3D journeys, speakers will provide a candid overview of the common topics, challenges and solutions in DPC such as AI, end to end sourcing, digital product development and sales. Delegates will hear digital insights from Adidas, Eurojersey, Otto Group, Scott and leading technology providers. More speakers from major companies have confirmed and will be announced soon.