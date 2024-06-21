Save the Date: SHOES DÜSSELDORF

From September 1-3, 2024 SHOES DÜSSELDORF will serve as a reliable order platform for the footwear industry again. Kicking off the 2025 Spring/Summer order cycle and in the run-up to the trade shows FASHN ROOMS and Neonyt Düsseldorf Igedo Exhibitions is intensively engaged in preparations for SHOES DÜSSELDORF and decisively driving the portfolio of the Düsseldorf shoe and accessories trade fair.

SHOES DÜSSELDORF stands for continuity, consistency and competence, uniting the protagonists in the footwear sector and providing orientation under rapidly changing market conditions, especially during challenging times. With relevant collections by high-quality brands SHOES DÜSSELDORF will be showcasing all need to-know trends for Spring/Summer 2025 and providing the sector with valuable order related information and inspirations. Numerous trend lectures and talks on key industry topics held as part of THE STAGE provide valuable input for the season.

Prior to this, from 27 to 29 July, FASHN ROOMS at "Kaltstahlhalle" will ring in the 2025 Spring/Summer round of orders in fashion terms at Areal Böhler. Already one day before the official start of the trade show, 26 July will additionally see the Showroom Concept kick off with collections by renowned agencies. As a B2B platform for sustainable fashion Neonyt Düsseldorf will be held on 27 and 28 July 2024 at “Bilker Bunker” for the first time and admit end users on both event days at specific times. Through additional workshops, panel discussions and keynotes featuring industry pioneers Neonyt Düsseldorf will deliver relevant insights related to sustainable fashion.

Credits: SHOES DÜSSELDORF

Ulrike Kähler, Managing Director Igedo Exhibitions: “My team and I are actively involved in driving continuous growth, acting in line with market activities and constantly developing our events further. Our aim is that everybody is satisfied!”

Dates FASHN ROOMS: July 27-29, 2024

Showroom Concept: July 26-29, 2024

Neonyt Düsseldorf: July 27-28, 2024 licensed by Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH

SHOES DÜSSELDORF: September 1-3, 2024 SHOES DÜSSELDORF: February 23-25, 2025 SHOES DÜSSELDORF: August 24-26, 2025