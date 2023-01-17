Scoop announces showcase from HIGH and the royal college of art

Contemporary fashion show Scoop has announced that Italian womenswear designer HIGH will be joining the showcase at the Saatchi Gallery in Chelsea, from 29 to 31 January 2023, to present the new Autumn Winter ’23-24 collection and capsule collections named ‘Artist @ High’ in partnership with the Royal College of Art.

HIGH, the Italian womenswear brand, produced and distributed by Interfashion S.p.A, is designed by a creative collective of designers, stylists, technicians with specialist expertise in a wide variety of disciplines and products. HIGH has a romantic, eclectic aesthetic and a unique approach to creating clothes which is defined as ‘Everyday Couture’.

Aligning with its serious interest in all forms of Fine Art, HIGH has partnered with the Royal College of Art to create the HIGH Prize for Creative Excellence - which is awarded to a graduating MA student whose work demonstrates an innovative approach to their chosen materials along with skill and dexterity in their handling. The brand has also collaborated with several artists from the college to create a series of capsule collections named ‘Artist @ High’.

This January, Scoop will showcase a special display of work from Elissa Jane Diver – 2022 HIGH Prize finalist – and Ukrainian painter Olha Pryymak, whose work is featured in the Autumn Winter ’23-24 ‘Artist @ HIGH’ capsule collection. Ian Garlant, Artistic Director at HIGH says, “We are delighted to be part of this prestigious event and to re-introduce ourselves to the British market while celebrating our relationship with the Royal College of Art and the artists who work alongside us.”

Karen Radley, Founder and MD of Scoop adds, “Scoop has always celebrated the connection between fashion and fine art which makes HIGH and their collaboration with the Royal College of Art a perfect fit for the show.”

