Scoop reveals sensational line uo of accessory designers

Scoop’s Founder and Managing Director Karen Radley invites visitors to ‘Uncover the Exceptional’ as she welcomes an array of emerging international accessory designers to the show’s return this season at Olympia West, Kensington on the 11th-13th February 2024.

Visitors can expect each designer to bring something different and unique, a signature of the show that Radley considers carefully in her edit each season. Creative glasses label Spitfire is synonymous with this ethos, presenting an optical and sunglasses collection that brings a fresh style to the UK market with directional and bold frames and lenses.

Original French footwear designer, Arche offer a sleek, stylised collection in a palette of vivid colours. Designed, developed and produced at Château-Renault in the Loire Valley the authentically French footwear melds traditional craftsmanship with the latest technology. Signature styles include the Archette ankle boots and Laius ballerinas which will be joined at Scoop by one-of-a-kind shoes launched for the new season.

The BIBA bags collection is a celebration of high-quality natural leather, an organic material that lasts forever and gains beauty with use. The unique and unmistakable personality of a BIBA bag is achieved with the treatment of the skins and the traditional, handmade techniques used in making and manufacturing.

Oats and Rice are set to showcase a collection of luxury, sustainably made cashmere scarves and accessories. Elevating classics with unique textures and patterns the range features more than a hundred different designs, each crafted from yarn sourced from Inner Mongolia and using a sustainable supply chain with local communities and animal welfare in mind.

ENAMEL Copenhagen is a Danish jewellery brand and one of the best sold jewellery designers in Scandinavia. As the name suggests enamel features heavily in this colourful brand. Founder, Marie Rantzau, is a self-taught jewellery designer whose travels inspire her passion for combining colours, metals, semi-precious stones, and enamel in new and unique ways.

Palaria Dadariat is a Romanian hat atelier steeped in over a century of history and tradition. Established as a traditional hat maker, today the fashion forward collection can be seen on catwalks around the world. Handmade Andalusian jewellery collection, OMI is striking in its style and originality. Modern and trend inspired the unique designs are created using artisanal techniques.

Returning favourite La Coque Française is shaking up the accessory market with their innovative collection of phone chains that fuse the world of high tech and fashion. The contemporary French brand is bold, colourful and practical. The playful and versatile collection can be worn as either a cross body or necklace and includes styles in pastel larger loop resin to classic gold or silver, as well as the more sports-luxe adjustable cord.

Radley says, “Our raison d'être at Scoop is uncovering emerging talent and bringing it to the UK’s most influential buyers. This February we are showcasing an international presentation of accessory designers each with something unique to offer the UK market.”

Recognised as a must-see on the international trade show circuit, Scoop will open its doors at Olympia West this February to showcase around 250 new and exciting designers in an edited line up of premium women’s fashion as well as luxury home, beauty, lifestyle and men’s collections. Pure London x JATC will also take place on the 11th-13th February 2024 at Olympia.