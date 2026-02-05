Scoop Set to Open at Olympia National, Marking 15 Years of Curated Fashion Discovery

Scoop is set to open at Olympia National from 8–10 February 2026, marking 15 years as one of the UK’s most curated fashion buying events. Bringing together an exceptional edit of international designers across fashion, accessories, lifestyle and home, the February 2026 edition will once again welcome buyers, press and industry leaders into Scoop’s signature gallery-like environment, celebrating creativity, craftsmanship and thoughtful discovery at the heart of modern buying.

The February 2026 edition reflects Scoop’s continued growth and relevance within the global fashion landscape. This season will welcome over 250 designers from a diverse mix of established and emerging fashion territories, including Italy, Scandinavia, France, Spain, the UK, the US and Australia, alongside a strong return of international and UK buyers. Carefully scaled and intentionally curated, the show’s evolution continues to be guided by quality, originality and commercial relevance, ensuring every collection on the floor offers a clear point of view for today’s retailers.

Karen Radley, Founder and Curator of Scoop, comments, “As Scoop celebrates 15 years, I feel incredibly proud of how the show has evolved while staying true to its original spirit. Every edition is curated with intention, and this season feels particularly special. Buyers are seeking clarity, confidence and authenticity more than ever, and Scoop exists to offer exactly that, a beautifully considered environment where discovery feels meaningful and decisions feel assured.”

The upcoming edition will present a thoughtfully balanced mix of international and British designers, reinforcing Scoop’s reputation as a destination for both established names and emerging talent. This season’s edit includes highlights such as Casbah, Mos Australia, Flotte, Billion Avenue, LAVI, Hayanno, Dr. Bloom, Montereggi Point, DATE Sneakers, Inoui Editions, and Vicaro Cinque, ensuring buyers can explore collections that feel both globally relevant and locally attuned.

The strength of Scoop’s February 2026 edition is further reflected in the calibre of buyers already registered to attend. Visitor highlights include leading department stores and retailers such as Fenwick, Harrods, Liberty, Le Bon Marché, Galeries Lafayette, John Lewis and Anthropologie, alongside influential independents including Morleys Stores, The Mercantile, Pamella Shiffer, Anna Park and Sass & Edge. This diverse mix of established and independent retailers underscores Scoop’s position as a trusted buying destination across both domestic and international markets.

Beyond the collections themselves, Scoop’s February 2026 programme places a strong emphasis on insight and conversation. Throughout the show, Karen Radley will host a series of intimate fireside chats with leading department store buyers and independent boutique owners, offering candid perspectives on the realities of buying today, from evolving consumer expectations to the importance of thoughtful curation. These sessions will be complemented by expert-led presentations and influencer talks, designed to provide practical guidance, fresh inspiration and valuable industry insight for attending retailers.

Running throughout the event, the season’s Whimsical theme helps shape the Scoop experience, brought to life through considered visual details, moments of beautiful dressing and the introduction of the Scent of Scoop, created exclusively by Ampersand Fragrances for the show. These elements come together to create an elegant, relaxed atmosphere that supports focused, confident buying.

As it prepares to open its doors, the February 2026 edition stands as a confident expression of Scoop’s enduring relevance and forward-looking vision. With its carefully curated designer lineup, programme of industry insight and signature gallery-like setting, Scoop continues to offer buyers a distinctive and inspiring platform for discovery, connection and considered buying.

Scoop takes place at Olympia National, London, from 8–10 February 2026.