Scoop Showcases a Refined French Perspective for February 2026

Scoop continues to celebrate the very best in international fashion discovery with a standout focus on French design. As the show marks its 15th anniversary, this curated French edit reinforces Scoop’s reputation as the UK’s most design-led and thoughtfully curated fashion platform, offering buyers access to collections defined by identity, quality and enduring appeal.

Renowned for its effortless sophistication, attention to detail and deep-rooted design heritage, French fashion brings a distinctive voice to the February 2026 edition. This season’s French designers have been hand-selected by Founder and Curator Karen Radley for their ability to balance timeless elegance with modern sensibility, delivering collections that feel both relevant and refined for today’s international retail landscape.

Credits: REQINS. Scoop

This refined French presence sits seamlessly within Scoop’s wider international offering, which continues to champion a carefully balanced mix of established names and emerging talent. Each season, the show’s discerning curation ensures that every collection brings a clear point of view, enabling buyers to discover designers that transcend trend cycles and offer long-term commercial value.

Karen Radley, Founder and Curator of Scoop, comments, “French design has an innate ability to feel timeless yet modern, refined yet effortless. The designers we are presenting this season perfectly embody those qualities. Each designer brings a strong sense of identity and craftsmanship, which is exactly what our buyers are seeking. This French edit adds a beautiful layer of depth and elegance to the February show.”

Set against Scoop’s signature gallery-like environment and the season’s Whimsical theme, the February 2026 edition promises an immersive buying experience designed to inspire creativity and encourage meaningful discovery. Alongside its French focus, the show will also present a carefully curated mix of British and global designers, reinforcing Scoop’s position as a truly international destination for fashion buyers.

As Scoop celebrates 15 years at the forefront of fashion curation, the February 2026 edition stands as a confident expression of its global vision. With its refined French designer showcase, the show continues to offer buyers a sophisticated and inspiring perspective on contemporary fashion, where craftsmanship, creativity and individuality remain paramount.

