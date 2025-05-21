Scoop SS26: Exclusive Cruise Collection Previews from Global Designers

Scoop, the UK’s premier contemporary fashion and lifestyle show, is set to present an exclusive preview of Spring/Summer 2026 Cruise collections from some of the most innovative and directional designers from the UK and around the world. Taking place in the heart of London from 13–15 July 2025, this season’s edition promises to embody the spirit of effortless luxury and forward-thinking style that defines the Cruise aesthetic, setting the tone for the season ahead.

Curated with Scoop Founder and Managing Director, Karen Radley’s signature eye for originality and elegance, the SS26 show will bring together a carefully selected mix of established designers and rising stars, offering buyers a unique opportunity to discover next season’s must-have collections in an inspiring and intimate setting.

Athens-based Devotion Twins is renowned for its effortlessly chic designs, characterised by intricate craftsmanship, flattering silhouettes, and luxurious fabrics. Renowned across Greece and growing its international presence the collection sits perfectly in both fashion and lifestyle boutiques.

Haris Cotton’s SS26 Resort Collection ‘Aegean Reverie’ is an effortless tribute to Greek elegance and sun-drenched serenity. Inspired by the sculptural beauty of the Cyclades and the quiet luxury of natural textures, the collection offers fluid silhouettes and painterly prints in breathable linens. Sold in dedicated boutiques across Greece the collection is poised to extend its presence in the UK.

Ro’s Garden is the latest venture from designer Roberta Freymann, known for her globally inspired prints and vibrant resort wear, drawing on decades of experience and a deep love of travel and textiles. Debuting at Scoop, the new collection channels the spirit of summer with breezy kaftans, maxi dresses, and floral sets inspired by Morocco and the Maldives.

Thessaloniki-based Sorena is a sustainable collection of handmade, high-quality, fashion-forward bags, artisanal hats and jackets that effortlessly combine Greek resort style with functionality. A women-led, family-owned design house, offering exceptional value with a proven track record of sell-out success.

Oneseason is an Australian resortwear brand known for effortlessly stylish pieces crafted from breathable cotton and natural fibres. Designed to flatter, the collection features feminine dresses, pants, and tops in vibrant prints, timeless plains, and elegant embroideries. Currently only available in the UK online, the collection encapsulates the relaxed style of an Australian summer.

Also joining the Scoop line-up is Aspiga with a collection that pays tribute to its artisanal roots, blending craftsmanship and conscious design through delicate embroidery, organic fabrics, and hand-drawn prints. A sun-soaked palette of vibrant brights and earthy neutrals underscores the brand’s ongoing commitment to slow fashion and sustainability.

Karen Radley, Founder and Event Director of Scoop said, “We’re so excited to bring together such a dynamic and diverse mix of designers for our Spring/Summer 2026 edition. This season’s preview of Cruise collections captures the spirit of effortless luxury and modern elegance that Scoop is known for and that buyers return to find season after season.”

A must-see on the international trade show circuit and Europe’s most innovative lifestyle event, Scoop will open its doors at Olympia National Kensington, this July with an edited line up of premium women’s fashion as well as luxury home, beauty and lifestyle collections. Visitors will discover over 200 new and emerging designer labels in a beautiful space designed to make the buying process seamless.