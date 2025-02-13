Scoop Wraps Up on a High: A Buzzing Final Day of Fashion, Buyers & Business

Scoop closed its doors at Olympia West on Tuesday, marking the triumphant conclusion of its Autumn/Winter 2025 edition. Over three vibrant days, Scoop brought together the best in style, creativity, and industry evolution. The atmosphere buzzed with energy, as buyers and exhibitors forged new connections, discovered fresh trends, and embraced promising opportunities, leaving visitors already looking forward to the next edition in July.

Scoop welcomed an outstanding mix of buyers from across the retail sector, with a strong presence from both independent boutiques and major department stores. Premium independents such as The Place London, The Hambledon, Cordelia James, Doyles, The Mercantile, Jules B, Kiti Cymru, The Dressing Room, Sass and Edge attended, alongside buying teams from Galeries Lafayette, Le Bon Marche, Hoopers, John Lewis, Jarrolds, Anthropologie and Morleys, all exploring the latest collections. Additionally, Irish retailers, including Emporio, Nu Chic, Sorrento, Rococo, Macbees, Ribbon Rouge, and Sybil, were among those discovering exciting new brands and trends for the upcoming season.

Scoop showcased an exceptional lineup of designers, bringing together a diverse mix of established names and emerging talent. Among the designer included the likes of Alohas, Gas Bijoux, Emily Lovelock, Beatriz Furest, Dixie, Fabienne Chapot, Isabelle Blanche, Nobody’s Child, Oats & Rice, The Tiny Big Sister, Zapa, Augusta and Dr Bloom.

Amaya Jais and Philippine de Boisgrollier, buyers at Galeries Lafayette, commented: “There are lots of different countries of origin, and the Spanish brands are very strong, with lots of patterns and creativity. We liked Black to Grey, Dr Bloom and Indi & Cold.”

Kerry McJannet, buyer at John Lewis commented: “We have seen lots of new, fresh brands and some we already stock, so it's nice to see them involved here. It's such a lovely decor; the theme and flowers are lovely.”

Amy Cook, Owner of Eighty Seven, said: “It’s a nice, achievable-sized show, and we’ve been able to take it all in. It’s great to see some new brands - we discovered Loreak Mendian. The show is lovely, the flowers are beautiful, and the music creates a welcoming ambience. The lighting is excellent, allowing us to see the collections properly, and it all makes you feel like you want to buy.”

Rachel Hunt and Sally Gott of Sass and Edge, Winchester, commented: “We always look forward to visiting Scoop, and this year did not disappoint. It was lovely to see so many familiar faces, from brand showrooms to fellow retailers. It’s great to discover new and interesting brands that we might not otherwise have come across. The atmosphere was buzzing, and of course, we can't ignore the fabulous theme this year and the wonderful floral installations. We’re already looking forward to July to see what comes next.”

Josie Smith, Owner of Leaf, Newcastle Upon Tyne, commented: “Scoop is the best UK show. A great eclectic mix catering for everyone, of all ages and styles.”

Lucy Solomons, owner of Harpers, said: *“This is our second day at the show

it’s really accessible and bright, and everybody we want to see is here. We are really impressed with what Karen has created from scratch, it’s wonderful.”*

Exhibitors were also full of praise for the show, highlighting the exceptional atmosphere, high-quality buyers, and strong business opportunities.

Ian Campbell Smith from Palladio London commented: “The show has felt upbeat with a great atmosphere. Buyers have mentioned the increased selection of brands to explore. Overall, we’ve had a positive experience, and it’s always a pleasure to exhibit at Scoop.”

Hester Moore, Owner of Helen Moore, said: “We have smashed it! This has been the best show yet, and we’ve been coming for five years. Something just clicked this year - it has been fantastic! We’ve been busy every day with buyers - it’s been non-stop!”

Juls Dawson of Just Consultancies commented: “This is the first time we have exhibited at Scoop in several years, and it has been the best trade show we have attended in a long time. The timing is perfect for the brands we represent, as the market is 100% looking for newness and brands that hit the spot from a pricing perspective.

The quality of customers aligns with our expectations, with the best boutiques across the UK attending! We have been extremely busy and have met several retailers we have been trying to connect with for a long time. At one point, we couldn’t keep up with the traffic on our stands—we needed more staff! Scoop has a fantastic atmosphere, and Karen certainly knows how to put on a great show. The energy is buzzing!”

Karen Radley, Founder and Managing Director of Scoop, commented: “I am absolutely thrilled with the success of this season’s Scoop. It has been wonderful to see so many buyers not only discovering exciting new designers but also placing strong orders, reflecting the incredibly positive mood of the industry. The energy throughout the show has been truly delightful, with retailers eager to invest in fresh, innovative collections. There’s a real sense of confidence and optimism in the market, and I couldn’t be more pleased with the vibrant atmosphere and the incredible designers on display. I can’t wait to source new designers and welcome everyone back in July for another inspiring edition.”